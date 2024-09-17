Why Tim Walz is visiting Georgia on Tuesday

The visits are part of a blitz of stops in swing states. Early voting in Georgia starts on Oct. 15, and both campaigns are intensifying their get-out-the-vote efforts.

”We are focused on meeting young Americans where they are to drive home the stakes of this election on the issues they care most about – and that when we vote, we win,” Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

Polls show a tight race in Georgia, which voted Democrat in 2020 for the first time in nearly three decades. Both campaigns have opened offices around the state, hired dozens of staffers and launched new volleys of TV attacks and digital ads targeting undecided Georgia voters.

The back-to-back visits by Walz and Vance come days after a mass school shooting in Barrow County that left two teachers and two students dead and brought the issue of gun violence back to the forefront of the race. A 14-year-old student is charged with using a semiautomatic weapon to carry out the attack.

Democrats have condemned Vance for responding to the Sept. 4 shooting by saying: “I don’t like to admit this. I don’t like that this is a fact of life. But if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools.”

On Monday, Vance didn’t directly address gun policy or the mass shooting in his remarks to the Georgia Faith and Freedom Coalition. But he cautioned against “ridiculous and inflammatory political rhetoric,” which he said could have contributed to two apparent attempts on Trump’s life.

Walz, a former high school social studies teacher and educator, sharply criticized Vance’s remarks about the Georgia shooting at the annual dinner for the Human Rights Campaign, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

“It’s a fact of life that some people are gay,” Walz told the audience. “But you know what’s not a fact of life? Our children being shot dead in schools.”