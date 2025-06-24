Any attempt to roll back the law would face staunch opposition in the state Legislature, unless Democrats succeed in wresting control from Republicans.

Earlier this month, Jackson became one of the latest Democrats to enter the race for governor.

State Sen. Jason Esteves of Atlanta; former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; and Olu Brown, former pastor of Impact Church, have already launched campaigns in hopes of breaking Republicans’ decadeslong hold on Georgia’s top job.

Back in 2022, Jackson ran for lieutenant governor, finishing sixth in the Democratic primary.

But, the retired naval officer said the road to becoming governor has been on his mind since 2003 when he shook then-Gov. Sonny Perdue’s hand.

Before talking to Jackson, Bluestein and Murphy discussed Georgia’s politicians’ reaction to President Donald Trump ordering military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

