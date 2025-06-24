State Rep. Derrick Jackson said if he were elected governor, Georgia’s abortion law “would be my first bill to repeal.”
Jackson made the comments to Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy on Tuesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast.
The Tyrone Democrat said that as long as the abortion law exists, we “cannot talk about raising a family in Georgia.” The law outlaws abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which is usually around six weeks.
Any attempt to roll back the law would face staunch opposition in the state Legislature, unless Democrats succeed in wresting control from Republicans.
Earlier this month, Jackson became one of the latest Democrats to enter the race for governor.
State Sen. Jason Esteves of Atlanta; former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms; and Olu Brown, former pastor of Impact Church, have already launched campaigns in hopes of breaking Republicans’ decadeslong hold on Georgia’s top job.
Back in 2022, Jackson ran for lieutenant governor, finishing sixth in the Democratic primary.
But, the retired naval officer said the road to becoming governor has been on his mind since 2003 when he shook then-Gov. Sonny Perdue’s hand.
Before talking to Jackson, Bluestein and Murphy discussed Georgia’s politicians’ reaction to President Donald Trump ordering military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.
Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AJC file photos
Bid for Georgia’s 13th district and update on the ‘big, beautiful bill’
Politically Geogria discusses U.S. Rep. David Scott and updates on the “big, beautiful bill” moving through the U.S. Senate.
2 Democrats face runoff in Georgia Public Service Commission primary
Following the June 17 primary elections for Georgia's Public Service Commission, District 3 Democratic candidates Waites and Hubbard head to a July runoff vote.
Featured
Credit: abbey.cutrer@ajc.com
He went out to play. A drive-by shooting made him Atlanta’s youngest homicide this year.
An Atlanta neighborhood mourns a 12-year-old boy who died from gunfire.
‘You hope for peace’: Georgians grapple with fallout after Iran strike
Georgians and visitors to Atlanta interviewed Sunday in Buckhead expressed concerns about why President Trump ordered strikes on Iran and what will happen next.
Senate Republicans set up potential clash with House on ‘big, beautiful bill’
How does the Senate version of the tax and spending bill differ from the one that barely passed the house?