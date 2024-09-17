Atlanta says farewell to Rich Homie Quan

Friends, family and fans gathered at the house of worship in College Park to pay final respects. The public viewing and service were open to the public.

The lobby of World Changers Church was filled with pictures from Quan’s childhood and adult life. Posters celebrated the achievements of his hit songs like “Type of Way” and “Walk Thru.” As visitors entered, a new, more somber Rich Homie Quan track — “Song Cry” — played in the background. The song is a posthumous release from the artist, which his estate dropped Monday.

“I had been through so much s---, wish you could heal my tears,” Quan sings on the chorus.

For one last time, Atlanta got to see and celebrate the rhymer, son, brother, father and former baseball star who helped shaped the city’s rap scene. His death represents another giant loss for a generation that helped take Atlanta trap music to another stratosphere.

Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, Quan was a prominent presence in Atlanta’s rap scene who rose to fame in the early 2010s, with hits like “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh).” Along with fellow Atlanta rapper Young Thug, he was one-half of the Cash Money Records duo Rich Gang. In 2014, the group released their classic song “Lifestyle.”

Quan’s gravelly and melodic tone, paired with a sharp staccato delivery, made him a go-to artist for feature appearances on songs with Travis Scott, Migos, YG and others.

Public viewing started at 7 a.m. Pastor Gregory Pollard of The Enon Church presided over the service. Around 11 a.m., Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church Choir opened with “Every Praise” and “I Shall Wear a Crown,” after which Lamar’s father, Corey Lamar placed a crown on his son’s head as the casket closed.

Eboni Browning traveled from McDonough to attend Tuesday’s services. The 39-year-old told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Rich Homie Quan’s music always healed her. She’d regularly listen to his songs like “I Get” and “I Swear” for motivation.

Browning said seeing him in a casket left her stunned.

“Those are songs that I would just listen to while riding through town, and vibe to, so today I just wanted to pay my respect because he really looked out for me on those times,” Browning said. “When I was going through a hard time in my life, I’d always play those songs.”

Tuesday’s memorial came two days after friends and family met at Ronald E. McNair High School for a balloon release. In a video presented during the service, Mayor Andre Dickens, who couldn’t attend in-person, said “Quan’s name has been etched in stone in Atlanta hip-hop royalty, and his memory will be remembered forever.”

Girvan “Fly” Henry, founder of Atlanta-based Think It’s a Game Records, spoke about his creative partnership with Quan, a former signee of the record label. He recalled a time when the artist spent 36 hours in the studio to record music.

“It reminded me that real love for what you do is what keeps you going, even through the hard times,” he said.

Lamar also received acknowledgments from President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Gov. Brian Kemp and Rep. Nikema Williams. The Atlanta City Council, represented by Michael Julian Bond, proclaimed Sept. 17 as Rich Homie Quan Memorial Day.

Lamar’s five children delivered a prayer and remarks. Others who spoke during the service include Atlanta rappers Killer Mike and Rocko, and former NBA player Stephen Jackson.

A longtime friend of Quan, comedian D.C. Young Fly encouraged the family keep God first when he spoke. “I understand the pain,” said the former “Wild ‘N Out” star, whose wife died last year. “This is a familiar pain, and as a soldier I’m here to tell you I’m scrapped up with you.”

Quan was scheduled to perform during the “Wild ‘N Out” Live tour stop at State Farm Arena on Sept. 19. The rapper’s sister, Cekoya Munford, spoke about their bond.

“I was his biggest fan and if you weren’t with him, I wasn’t with you,” she said. “I always had his back.”

Outside of World Changers Church International, family and friends wore green ribbons with a white roses pinned on their lapels. Fans who missed the chance to get tickets gathered outside, catching glimpses of Boosie Badazz, Yung Joc, Young Dro and other southern rap heavyweights.

Kisher and Carlos Sperman made the four-hour drive to World Changers Church from Spartanburg, South Carolina. They didn’t register in time for free tickets to the service but showed up anyway.

When the couple met nine years ago, Carlos introduced Kisher to Quan’s music. He’s been their favorite artist ever since. “His music touched my heart, and I wanted to drive to support him and support his family,” Spearman said. “I know I can’t get into church, but I still can support the brother.”

Eric Lancaster grew up on Quan’s music and attended Mt. Ephraim Church with his family. The Atlanta native used to get his hair cut by Corey Lamar, Quan’s father. Now Lancaster works with Willie Watkins Funeral Home, who handled the arrangements.

Lancaster remembers Quan’s family and got a picture with the rapper when he gave bikes away to kids at church. “He represented Atlanta well, and he gave back to the community,” Lancaster remembered.

Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church’s Rev. Lee C. Franklin delivered the eulogy and Quan was buried at Westview Cemetery. Following the service, a celebration continued with a free tribute party featuring music from Quan’s DJ, Pretty Boy Tank.

Corey Lamar, Quan’s father and manager, was the final speaker to offer reflections. Lamar said he’s still in disbelief over his son’s death, whom he referred to as his “best friend.”

“We didn’t get it right every time, but we gave it our best every time,” he told the crowd.

“I didn’t grow up with my biological father, and when I had kids I promised that they wouldn’t worry about where their dad was. From the day I met Quan and held him, my life changed. I knew failure wasn’t an option, and Quan pushed to go harder.”

