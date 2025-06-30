Donald Trump

Election interference case: Allows President Donald Trump to attempt to recoup legal costs in the Georgia election case. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was removed from the case by the Georgia Court of Appeals. Willis has appealed the case to the State Supreme Court. (SB 244)

Foreign Policy

China: Three measures were aimed at protecting the state against threats from China. HB 113 prohibits state agencies from purchasing goods from foreign countries that pose a security threat. HB150 requires Georgia universities to produce reports about funding they receive from foreign countries of concern. HB 358 prevents certain foreign persons from acquiring land specifically near U.S. military facilities.

Health

Mental health: Speed up the process for people with mental illness who have been accused of committing crimes to get treatment so they can stand trial (SB 132)

Experimental treatments: Individuals with life-threatening illnesses may seek “investigational” or experimental treatments (SB 72)

Pesticides: Pesticide manufacturers are no longer held liable for failing to warn consumers of health risks, beyond those required for pesticides by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (SB 144)

Housing

Rental property: Requires property companies to have instate management staff (HB 399)

LGBTQ+

Transgender dports: Restricts transgender girls from competing in high school and college girls’ sports (SB1)

Transgender inmates: Prohibits the state from paying for gender-affirming care for inmates in state correctional facilities. (SB 185)

Pornography

Age verification: Requires pornography sites and other websites with sexually explicit material to use an age verification system to prevent minors from gaining access. (SB 351)

Privacy

Judges: Protects the personal information of judges and their spouses. (HB 199)

Schools

Mental health: Creates an interstate compact for school psychologists, so professionals in other states can work in Georgia (HB 81)

Attendance: Develops new procedures to address school attendance, including that students who are chronically absent will not be expelled (SB 123)

Reproductive Rights

IVF: Codifies protections for in vitro fertilization access (HB 428)

And on the lighter side

Bragging rights: Makes cornbread the official state bread, Brunswick stew the official Georgia state stew and the fourth Friday in November National Sugar Cane Syrup Day. (HB 233)