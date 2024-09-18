The average score of airports perceived as “not at all crowded” was 736. “That score plummets to 429 when terminals are perceived to be ‘severely crowded,’' according to J.D. Power.

In the study, Hartsfield-Jackson got a score of 574 out of 1,000 points, putting it below the average of 595 in the mega airports category.

“There’s a lot of overcrowding in Atlanta,” said Michael Taylor, J.D. Power’s managing director of travel, hospitality and retail. “It’s like Mardi Gras every day in there.

“This is a problem the airport wants to have, is too many people. But it makes it really difficult to navigate the airport,” he said.

Hartsfield-Jackson handled 104.7 million passengers in 2023, more than any other airport in the world. It saw a 3.6% decline in passenger traffic in July amid Delta Air Lines’ mass flight cancellations after the CrowdStrike outage, but the Atlanta airport is still on track for a year-over-year increase in passengers in 2024.

The airport is also in the midst of a multibillion-dollar modernization called ATLNext aimed at relieving some congestion issues. Included in the projects is an expansion of Concourse D, the airport’s narrowest, new parking decks and terminal renovations.

Credit: Source: Hartsfield-Jackson Credit: Source: Hartsfield-Jackson

Ranking at the top of the mega airports category — defined as airports with 33 million or more passengers a year — was Minneapolis-St. Paul International with a score of 671. Minneapolis-St. Paul, like Atlanta, is a Delta hub.

The highest ranking airport in the large airport category, with 10 million to 32.9 million passengers a year, was John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California. And among medium-sized airports with 4.5 million to 9.9 million passengers a year, Indianapolis International ranked highest.

Local flair can help airports score better in the study. Airports that “celebrate the region” with restaurants, stores, signs and decor perform better, according to J.D. Power. About 70% of passengers said they believe their airports reflects “a genuine sense” of the city or region.

The J.D. Power airport satisfaction study was done differently in 2024 than previous years, so scores are not comparable to past years. The 2024 study examines ease of travel through airports; level of trust with airports; terminal facilities; airport staff; departure/to airport experience; food, beverage and retail; and arrival/from airport experience.

The study was based on 26,290 completed surveys August 2023-July 2024 from U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled during the past 30 days.

J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction study

Customer satisfaction index ranking based on a 1,000-point scale

Mega Airports category

Minneapolis-St. Paul International, 671

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County, 643

Phoenix Sky Harbor International, 633

New York’s John F. Kennedy International, 628

Dallas/Fort Worth International, 623

Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International, 611

San Francisco International, 611

Orlando International, 596

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, 593

Boston Logan International, 591

Miami International, 591

Denver International, 588

Los Angeles International, 588

George Bush Intercontinental, 586

Charlotte Douglas International, 585

Seattle-Tacoma International, 575

Hartsfield-Jackson International, 574

Chicago O’Hare International, 569

Toronto Pearson International, 559

Newark Liberty International, 552

Source: J.D. Power 2024 North American Airport Satisfaction Study