What do you want to know about these top voting issues in Georgia?

Do you know your stuff? This November, it’s not just candidates on the ballot — in Georgia, important issues are at play that will impact folks across party lines. We’ve talked to voters from the Georgia coast to the northern and eastern borders of our state. And you’ve told us the things that matter most to you: immigration, health care, the economy, housing and crime and gun violence.

The reporters who cover these issues are curious what questions you have. And how can we help you find the answers before Election Day. For each topic, they have written an introduction with some key things to know, and a way for you to send them your questions.

Meet the AJC reporters who are here to answer your questions: