What do you want to know about these top voting issues in Georgia?

Do you know your stuff? This November, it’s not just candidates on the ballot — in Georgia, important issues are at play that will impact folks across party lines. We’ve talked to voters from the Georgia coast to the northern and eastern borders of our state. And you’ve told us the things that matter most to you: immigration, health care, the economy, housing and crime and gun violence.
The reporters who cover these issues are curious what questions you have. And how can we help you find the answers before Election Day. For each topic, they have written an introduction with some key things to know, and a way for you to send them your questions.
Meet the AJC reporters who are here to answer your questions:
Lautaro Grinspan covers immigration for the AJC. Republicans and Democrats represent starkly different visions on this topic, he writes. Donald Trump has pledged to build the biggest deportation program in the nation’s history, replete with sweeping raids and sprawling detention camps. If elected, Trump would also reintroduce a Muslim travel ban and put an end to birthright citizenship. Kamala Harris has said that she would revive a bipartisan bill to boost border security. During past races, Harris has taken stances in support of immigrant rights. Lautaro wants to help readers see past the bluster and rhetoric to understand what’s really going with immigration in 2024.
Ariel Hart covers health and health care for the AJC. She has written stories on subjects such as: What do Georgians face when we seek health care? Why is it so expensive? Where does the money go? How can you stay healthy? If you need care, what is being done to make it accessible? Not to mention, half of Georgia counties don’t have an OB/GYN? These are also big national health care issues, Ariel writes, and Georgia is on the front lines. Whoever wins the White House and Congressional seats in November will make decisions about the nation’s health care. How that plays out in Georgia depends on how you mark your ballot on Nov. 5. State legislators will be on the ballot too. Ariel wants to help you better understand policy issues around health care.
Michael E. Kanell has written about economic issues for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than two decades. He also is co-author of Presimetrics, a 2010 book about the impact presidents have — and don’t have — on the economy. Even with some caveats, this year’s election will shape how much — and what kind of — growth we see in Georgia and the nation. Michael wants to help answer questions about inflation, the cost of groceries and the Georgia economy.
Matt Reynolds covers housing for the AJC. In Atlanta and Georgia, the high cost of buying a home or renting an apartment is on people’s minds, especially as we near this year’s election. For the first time in decades, homeownership is out of reach for many Americans, with some juggling priorities just to make rent or sacrificing basic needs like groceries. Matt wants to help you understand housing issues in Atlanta, Georgia and the nation and how government policies and regulations can help or hurt.
Caroline Silva covers crime for the AJC. During the 2020 election cycle, the country saw a rise in violent crime and civil upheaval after the murder of George Floyd. Incarceration rates over the past decade were decreasing until recently, and gun-related incidents continue to rise. We’ve seen similar trends here in Georgia. Carolyn wants to help you navigate the topics of crime, incarceration, officer-involved shootings and gun violence.
