Mel Gibson, Josh Duhamel, Elisha Cuthbert shooting ‘Bandit’ film in Georgia

He is about to shoot the heist thriller “Bandit” with Elisha Cuthbert and Josh Duhamel, his third film in the state in three years.

The movie is based on author Robert Knuckle’s best-selling novel and journalist Ed Arnold’s interviews with Gilbert Galvan Jr. (aka Robert Whiteman). He was called the Flying Bandit after pulling off a whopping 63 bank and jewelry heists during a notorious crime spree.