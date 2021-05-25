New Georgia productions: Rebel Wilson’s ‘Senior Year’ film, ‘The Waltons’ TV movie, Rosario Dawson HBO series ‘DMZ’

In “Senior Year,” Wilson ― who shot the third “Pitch Perfect” film in part in Atlanta in 2017 ― plays a cheerleader who wakes up after a 20-year coma and returns to high school to try to regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that originally eluded her. Justin Hartley, who stars in NBC’s “This Is Us,” has joined the cast but the producers have not announced what his role will be.

The Paramount film started production May 24 and is set to finish up in Atlanta July 27.