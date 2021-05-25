New Georgia productions: Rebel Wilson’s ‘Senior Year’ film, ‘The Waltons’ TV movie, Rosario Dawson HBO series ‘DMZ’

A new Rebel Wilson Netflix comedy “Senior Year” is now shooting in metro Atlanta, along with a “Waltons” TV movie for the CW and a new HBO drama series “DMZ” starring Rosario Dawson.
In “Senior Year,” Wilson ― who shot the third “Pitch Perfect” film in part in Atlanta in 2017 ― plays a cheerleader who wakes up after a 20-year coma and returns to high school to try to regain her status and claim the prom queen crown that originally eluded her. Justin Hartley, who stars in NBC’s “This Is Us,” has joined the cast but the producers have not announced what his role will be.
The Paramount film started production May 24 and is set to finish up in Atlanta July 27.
Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt star in a new HBO limited series “DMZ” The pilot was shot last year here. HBO in 2019 also produced its critically acclaimed series “Watchmen” in Atlanta.
“DMZ,” based on a DC/Vertigo comic, is set in a near-future America embroiled in a bitter civil war. DMZ refers to Manhattan, which has become a demilitarized zone devastated and isolated from the rest of the world. Dawson plays Alma Ortega, a fearless and fierce medic who sets out on a harrowing journey to find the son she lost when New York City was evacuated at the beginning of the conflict. She confronts Parco Delgado, played by Bratt, the popular and deadly leader of one of the DMZ’s most powerful gangs.
Ava Duvernay (”Queen Sugar”) directed the pilot of the show, which was shot right before the pandemic hit.
Bratt last worked in Atlanta on Fox’s show “Star” from 2016 to 2018. Dawson, during the pandemic, was a judge on the extreme talent show the “Go-Big Show” on TBS in Macon.
The CW is set to shoot a TV movie reviving the 1970s drama “The Waltons.” It’s tentatively set to start shooting June 10 and will be based out of Conyers, where the network shoots “The Originals” during the regular season.
The network has not yet released any details about the cast or any information about the film’s plotline.