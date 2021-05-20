‘Shazam!’ sequel set to shoot in Atlanta with Zachary Levi

The delightfully comedic action adventure film, starring Zachary Levi (”Chuck”) and titled “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” isn’t scheduled to be released until June 2, 2023.

The film’s home base will be Atlanta Metro Studios in Union City. Past films and TV shows shot there include “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Pitch Perfect 3,” HBO’s “The Watchmen” and Netflix’s recently released film “Thunder Force” starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.