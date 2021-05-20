‘Shazam!’ sequel set to shoot in Atlanta with Zachary Levi

The sequel to the popular 2019 DC Comics film “Shazam!” will shoot a bulk of the movie in metro Atlanta.
The delightfully comedic action adventure film, starring Zachary Levi (”Chuck”) and titled “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” isn’t scheduled to be released until June 2, 2023.
The film’s home base will be Atlanta Metro Studios in Union City. Past films and TV shows shot there include “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Pitch Perfect 3,” HBO’s “The Watchmen” and Netflix’s recently released film “Thunder Force” starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer.
The current production schedule in Atlanta is May 21 through August 31.
The original film was shot primarily around Toronto but fictionally set around Philadelphia, with a few scenes shot in Philadelphia itself.
Its premise was simple: a newly fostered young boy played by Asher Angel in search of his mother instead gains super powers and faces some serious enemies. It generated $140 million in domestic box office gross and $366 million worldwide on an estimated budget of $100 million. Critics largely liked it, with a 90% RottenTomatoes rating and 82% of viewers on the site gave it a thumbs up as well.