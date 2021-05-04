Remake of ‘Father of the Bride’ starring Andy Garcia set to shoot in Atlanta

The first version of the comedic film came out in 1950, starring Spencer Tracy and Elizabeth Taylor, and received a Best Picture Oscar nomination. The 1991 remake featured Steve Martin and Diane Keaton and led to a successful 1995 sequel.

Garcia, in a statement, said: “I’m very excited to join ‘The Father of the Bride,’ a beloved film that has brought so much joy to so many over the years and to represent my Cuban culture and heritage in this story. I commend Warner Bros. for their foresight and celebrate this opportunity they have created.”

Garcia currently stars in the ABC drama “Rebel” starring Katey Sagal. He spent time in Atlanta to shoot the 2018 Clint Eastwood film “The Mule.”

Though better known as a Grammy-winning singer, Estefan has appeared in the films “Music of My Heart” and “A Change of Heart” and the TV series “One Day at a Time.”