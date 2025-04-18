The essential guide to metro Atlanta wine bars

This Connecticut-based wine bar has locations across the U.S., including in Inman Park and the Westside Ironworks development. It offers more than 40 wines by the glass and more than 400 wines by the bottle, with an emphasis on Spanish and Portuguese regions. There are also cocktails, charcuterie, cheese and shareable tapas with Mediterranean, Spanish and South American influences.

1085 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-872-8000. 240 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-589-1010, barcelonawinebar.com

Credit: Courtesy of Bird Interiors / Ilya Zobanov Credit: Courtesy of Bird Interiors / Ilya Zobanov

Commune

Zopi Kristjanson and Chris Devoe combined music and wine to create this listening room in Avondale Estates in spring 2024. Sommelier Steve Grubbs, who worked for years at Empire State South, runs the wine program with a focus on “boutique producers in a fun, approachable way,” according to the website. A rotating selection of DJs, music selectors and live musicians dedicates each night to a different genre that’s highlighted by Commune’s windowless room built for high-fidelity listening. A rotating menu of small bites is also available.

6 Olive St., Avondale Estates. communeatl.com

Credit: Courtesy of Cru Food and Wine Bar Credit: Courtesy of Cru Food and Wine Bar

Crú Food and Wine Bar

With locations at Avalon in Alpharetta and The Battery Atlanta near Truist Park, this chain offers more than 350 wines as well as al fresco dining options. It serves brunch, lunch and dinner with pizza, sandwiches and charcuterie. Save some money by taking advantage of Monday-Friday happy hour deals from 3-5:30 p.m. with sommelier-selected $9 white and red wines and shareable plates to sate the pre-dinner hunger, like goat cheese beignets and wagyu meatballs.

915 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 770-485-9463. 300 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 678-248-5181, cruwinebar.com

El Viñedo Local

This restaurant’s name translates to “the local vineyard,” and it offers a selection of South American wines curated by Robert Kaster, a WSET level 2 oenophile, in a relaxed setting along Peachtree Street. Enjoy Uruguayan chef Bruno Vergara’s hearty South American-inspired plates in the afternoon and evening. Consider opting for the wine and chocolate flight, which pairs a 3-ounce pour of several wines with Xocolatl chocolate.

730 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-596-8239, elvinedolocal.com

Credit: Courtesy of Morgan Wagoner Credit: Courtesy of Morgan Wagoner

Fawn

Terry and Jenn Koval of the Deer and the Dove recently opened this 35-seat wine and amaro bar on Decatur Square. The Old World, European-inspired haunt features a seafood-focused menu, amaro-driven cocktails and a wine list developed by Matt Watkins specializing in vinos from volcanic soils.

119 E. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-748-4937, fawnwineamaro.com

Larakin

Snag a seat on Larakin’s intimate Midtown patio and order a glass of wine from the rotating chalkboard menu or opt for a bottle to split among friends. Tinned fish fanatics can peruse Larakin’s extensive menu and make it a meal by adding various accoutrements like peppers and a baguette. Despite its small size, the combination wine and coffee bar expands its footprint with seated monthly dinners during the winter and wine and omakase pop-ups.

208 12th St., Atlanta. larakinwineandcoffee.com

Credit: Chris Hunt Credit: Chris Hunt

Lucian Books & Wine

This stylish Buckhead oasis combines husband-and-wife Jordan Smelt and Kate Barringer’s passions: books and wine. Smelt, a sommelier, has built a deep wine menu of more than 300 European-focused wines and a staff that can recommend the ideal pairing to accompany any of its seasonal dishes. The restaurant was a James Beard Award semifinalist for Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program in 2025, and it is set to, expand with sister restaurant Sargent coming in spring 2026.

3005 Peachtree Road, Atlanta. 404-549-2655, lucianbooksandwine.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Madeira Park

Steven Satterfield and Neal McCarthy of Miller Union and sommelier Tim Willard of DIVE Wine Bar debuted Madeira Park on the ground floor of Otto’s Apartment Hotel in Poncey-Highland. Diners can expect a menu of shareable plates, including locally sourced proteins and vegetables, house-made desserts and daily specials. McCarthy and Willard developed the wine list with sommelier Jade Palmer, and it features more than 25 wines by the glass, including rare pours.

640 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2058, madeiraparkatl.com

Credit: Olivia Wakim Credit: Olivia Wakim

Marietta Proper

Sommelier Jordan Traylor opened this “Great Gatsby”-inspired wine bar on Marietta Square with Dogwood Catering chef William Adamek and Marietta couple Kacey and Hillery Cecil. Dine among rich green walls and chandeliers while perusing a wine list of around 200 bottles and selecting a variety of shareable plates for the table. Guests may find something new to sip on as Traylor was intentional about sourcing Black-owned, women-owned, family-owned and boutique brands to stock her bar. “We can serve some different stuff from some different regions or places that I think people aren’t drinking enough of,” Traylor said in a 2024 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Marietta Proper was also a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best New Bar in 2025.

9 W. Park Square, Marietta. 678-744-2882, mariettaproper.com

Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Coffee Shops Credit: Courtesy of Atlanta Coffee Shops

The Reading Room

The Reading Room offers the best of both worlds as it transitions from a remote work-friendly coffee shop to a wine and cocktail bar in the evening — no laptops allowed. Owners Kristin Radcliffe and Mary Tveit worked with wine distributor Amanda Kimbrough to create a natural, all-female wine list with plenty of by-the-glass options as well as small bites, sandwiches and boards to pair along with it.

429 Church St., Decatur. 404-855-5653, thereadingroomatl.com.

Credit: Courtesy of Rebecca Carmen Credit: Courtesy of Rebecca Carmen

Side Saddle Wine Saloon

Kayla Bellman from Finca to Filter debuts her combination coffee shop and wine and cocktail bar this month in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood along the Southside Beltline. Expect Italian-forward dishes with Southern influences from Carla Fears, who previously ran pop-up Gourmet Street Foods, and a wine list developed by Jett Kolarik, who plans to showcase smaller and more sustainable producers at accessible prices.

680 Hamilton Ave. SE, Atlanta. instagram.com/sidesaddlewine

Stem Wine Bar

Owner and executive chef Doug Turbush opened Stem Wine Bar next to its popular sister restaurant Seed Kitchen & Bar about a decade ago. The wine list is curated by advanced sommelier Brian Teague with a focus on producers from Italy, Spain, France and the U.S. It’s open for walk-in visitors Tuesdays through Saturdays, or guests can snag a ticket to one of the monthly tastings featuring six wines from a specific region and six accompanying small plates. The wine bar offers a rotating selection of wines by the glass and bottle, plus high-end sips from its Enomatic wine system.

1311 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. 678-214-6888, stemwinebar.com

Credit: Taste Wine Bar Instagram account Credit: Taste Wine Bar Instagram account

Taste Wine Bar and Market

Those looking for a more casual way to sip wine can head to adaptive reuse development the Works for this self-service wine bar that features 50 wines on tap. Guests can move through the dispensers to taste wine at their own pace. Food options like paninis, salads and cheese and charcuterie boards are available to order at the counter.

202 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta. 404-254-2144, tastewinebarandmarket.com

The Vibrary

Visit this wine and book bar in Stone Mountain Village to experience owner Candace Walker’s dream of enjoying wine and books at the same time. Walker’s by-the-glass and bottle selections include organic, low-intervention and low-sulfite wines from family-owned brands. A portion of all proceeds are donated to the Ann Key Memorial Foundation, which provides financial assistance to deserving students. Keep up with the Vibrary’s calendar of events for book clubs and book signings.

970 Main St., Stone Mountain. 770-680-0672, thevibrary.co

Vin25

This date-night spot in Roswell offers a stone patio and a dining room with dim lighting and a cozy ambience. More than just a good vibe, Vin25’s global wine list offers sips from Europe, South Africa, Australia, Argentina and the U.S. Snacks like pimento cheese fritters and scallops and clams will hold diners over, but larger plates like a Bolognese and crisp pork shoulder complete the experience.

25 Plum Tree St., Roswell. 770-628-0411, vin25.com

The Vineyard Wine Market

This wine shop in Smyrna offers a wine bar featuring more than 40 wines by the glass, 20 wines on tap, more than 500 by the bottle and a tapas menu. An event calendar on its website stays updated with information about live music, discounted bottles, $5 sangrias and Champagne-by-the-glass specials.

1295 W. Spring St. SE, Smyrna. 678-424-1177, thevineyardwinemarket.com

Credit: Vino Venue Credit: Vino Venue

Vino Venue

This longtime spot on Chamblee Dunwoody Road has a little bit of everything, including a wine bar, restaurant, wine store and wine/cooking school. The wine bar offers more than 15 wines by the glass and 200 by the bottle. For more fun experimenting, consider trying out the Enomatic serving system, which dispenses 32 flavors of wine in 1-, 2.5- and 5-ounce pours.

4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0435, vinovenue.com

Ziba’s Bistro and Wine Bar

This cozy Grant Park restaurant offers an extensive list of “holy juice,” also known as wine, by the glass and bottle and a Mediterranean-inspired food menu. The best part — it’s affordable enough to make ordering a few glasses a reasonable option, and maybe sneak in a house-made dessert like strawberry cheesecake, chocolate chip bread pudding or tres leches.

560-562 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 404-622-4440, zibasbistroandwinebar.com