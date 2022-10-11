Atlanta Classics: Dunwoody’s Vino Venue is all about wine

Along with that, Vino Venue has a monthly wine club, managed by longtime beverage director and partner Rob Van Leer. And, the company plays host to corporate and private events, as well as wine dinners and cooking competitions.

Located in a busy shopping center on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, the cozy-casual space adapts well to all those activities, with a wine bar, multiple indoor and outdoor seating areas, and walls of wines on display.

Credit: Vino Venue Credit: Vino Venue

Adding to the fun, guests can serve themselves from Enomatic serving systems, which dispense a taste, half a glass, or a full glass of wine.

“It’s one of those things that, if you’re really into wine, it’s nice to be able taste different things, so it’s really worked for us,” Bryan said.

Van Leer spends much of his time curating the wine club selections. Through the years, that has included 240 different grape varieties, from 31 countries and states, while championing family-owned wineries and organic wines.

“It’s been a labor of love,” he said. “Michael started it, and I took over in 2017. We give you 14 wines to choose from. You choose either four or six wines a month. I taste 100 wines a month, maybe. A lot of people going on the wine trips are wine clubbers. So, it’s more than just the club. It’s become part of their lifestyle.”

The food menu has changed as the restaurant evolved, going from small plates to more substantial fare, but cheese and charcuterie remain staples.

“When we built it out, we knew we wanted to have a full-service restaurant,” Bryan said, “but when we first started, it was more tapas, and men would tell us it was really great, but they were going to go somewhere and get a burger, afterward.”

Credit: Vino Venue Credit: Vino Venue

Executive Chef Patric Good has been the steady hand in the kitchen for seven years. And, yes, the restaurant offers a burger.

Good is “a very talented guy, and he’s put some unique things on the menu,” Bryan said. “And, he changes things with the seasons. ... But, we’ve had mushroom flatbread on the menu since we opened. I don’t think that will ever go away.”

Vino Venue offers two domestic and two international wine adventures each year. The final trip this year, with 18 guests, will explore the Piedmont region of Italy.

“We’re doing a little pre-trip to Lake Como for three nights, and then we’ll be in the Piedmont area, in a villa, for seven nights,” Bryan said. “We have a wide range of wineries we’ll be visiting. We’ll be doing a cooking class with a Michelin star chef. And, we’re going on a truffle hunt, timed with the International Truffle Fair in Alba.”

Like most businesses, the pandemic created obstacles for Vino Venue. “It was difficult,” Bryan said, crediting the Paycheck Protection Program, support from the city of Dunwoody and “our loyal customers” for seeing the business through. “We also felt that same support when Michael passed,” she said. “It was amazing.”

4478 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0435, vinovenue.com

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.