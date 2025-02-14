Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Credit: (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee) Credit: (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee)

Madeira Park marks the first new project for Satterfield and business partner McCarthy since the 2009 opening of their lauded Miller Union, and the first brick-and-mortar venture for Willard.

“At Madeira Park, we created a menu designed to complement the wine and encourage conversation,” Satterfield said in a news release. “We leaned into shareable plates that are delicious on their own or can be mixed and matched to preference and occasion. It’s reflective of how we like to eat.”

Chef de cuisine Ollie Honderd, in collaboration with Satterfield, developed a menu with an emphasis on shared plates, including locally sourced proteins and vegetables, several housemade desserts and daily specials. For the cheese and charcuterie boards, the team partnered with Atlanta’s Capella Cheese.

Highlights include ham and cheese beignets, dressed oysters, Georgia shrimp tempura, poached grouper gulf bouillabaisse with pickled mussels, bistro steak, heritage half chicken with Armagnac jus and butterscotch pear with blue cheese and pecans.

The wine list, developed by McCarthy and Willard along with general manager and sommelier Jade Palmer, features “approachable offerings to rare and mature vintages, eschewing trends to focus on quality and engagement.” according to a news release. Guests can choose from more than 25 wines by the glass, including rare pours.

Credit: (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee) Credit: (Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee)

Madeira Park also offers a full bar, draft beers and a drink menu that focuses on low-ABV cocktails incorporating fortified wine led by bar manager Philip Weltner.

“Working with Tim to create this wine list was really exciting,” McCarthy said in a prepared statement. “We share an affinity for a wide variety of wines, and have similar sensibilities, but we still remain curious and are always interested in trying something new and sharing exciting selections with the community.”

Madeira Park features a full-service dining room and 14-seat bar, along with a large street-facing patio. The team worked with AI3 Architects to create an interior that filled with light from the storefront bank of windows and hanging globe pendants. The blue and white color palette includes wallpaper depicting a map of the historic neighborhood. A projected window extends from the bar to the patio, enabling walk-up orders.

The restaurant’s leadership boasts an impressive pedigree. Satterfield won the James Beard Award in the Best Chef: Southeast category in 2017 after multiple nominations, and McCarthy was the recipient of the Michelin Guide’s Service Award in 2023. Miller Union. which opened in 2009, has earned multiple James Beard Foundation Award nominations over the years.

Willard, an advanced sommelier, has more than three decades in the hospitality and wine industry, and his popular DIVE Wine Bar pop-up has been operating throughout the city since 2023.

Madeira Park will open at 3 p.m. Tuesdays–Fridays, with a snack menu available in the afternoon and the full menu served from 5 p.m. onward. On Saturdays and Sundays, the wine bar will open at noon, with the full menu offered from open to close.

640 North Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. maderiaparkatl.com

Scroll down to see the opening food menu for Madeira Park:

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Explore The ultimate guide to Georgia diners

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.