On a late Thursday afternoon, couples milling about Marietta Square stopped to peer through the windows of wine bar Marietta Proper. The eatery offered a striking image with its emerald upholstery, gold metal accents and peacock-inspired wallpaper.
Marietta Proper opened this week, and though it’s still missing a sign, the “Great Gatsby-inspired” decor, according to the business’ Instagram account, is enough to attract curious visitors. Located at 9 W. Park Square in a former jewelry store, it’s the brainchild of chef and sommelier Jordan Traylor, Dogwood Catering chef William Adamec and Marietta couple Kacey and Hillery Cecil, who also own Marietta event space the Foxglove.
In the morning and afternoon, the concept serves as a cafe, offering espresso drinks from Marietta roaster Cool Beans and shareable breakfast and lunch plates like avocado toast, quiches, breakfast sandwiches and burritos. After 5 p.m., the menu changes to shareable dinner plates, and the wine bar, with a list of around 200 bottles curated by Traylor, is open all day.
She said she was intentional about the producers she used to stock the bar, including mostly Black-owned, women-owned, family-owned and boutique brands.
“We can serve some different stuff from some different regions or places that I think people aren’t drinking enough of,” said Traylor, who has been interested in wine since she attended culinary school in Italy. She previously worked mostly in the luxury events and private chef space.
The menu also includes vegan wines, non-alcoholic drinks, cocktails and a whiskey selection. In the coming months, they plan to open a whiskey club and members-only lounge.
As for the food, Traylor and Adamec collaborated on building a shareable dinner menu that drew on specific flavor palettes in her beverage program. Standout items include chicken skins and caviar and braised beef short ribs. In a few weeks, an option called “just trust us” will be added to the menu, where Traylor will pair the evening’s small plates with a blind beverage pairing.
Marietta Proper joins several other wine and small plates concepts in Marietta, including The Third Door and Silla del Toro. Later this year, Bom, a Korean restaurant from chef Brian So, is also set to open on the Marietta Square.
Marietta Proper’s opening hours are 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-11:30 p.m. Mondays–Wednesdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
9 W Park Square, Marietta. instagram.com/marietta.proper, 678-744-2882.
