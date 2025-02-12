The team behind Lucian Books & Wine will open their second restaurant, Sargent, in spring 2026 on the Eastside Beltline in Old Fourth Ward.
Sargent will be located at 405 North Angier Ave. in the same New City Properties development as 3 Parks Wine and Fourth Hotel, home to Mediterranean restaurant Elektra and Il Premio steakhouse.
The restaurant comes from husband and wife Jordan Smelt and Katie Barringer, who opened Lucian Books & Wine in Buckhead in 2022. Sargent will feature an expansive wine and bar program from Smelt, a sommelier; a selection of books and magazines curated by Barringer and a modern American menu from chef Jason Paolini, who also works as the chef at Lucian.
Credit: Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee
Credit: Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee
Smelt said they already had the framework for what Sargent would be, it was just about finding the right space. They noticed many of their guests at Lucian were coming from more central intown neighborhoods, so opening in Old Fourth Ward felt right.
“We’re looking forward to something that is a little bit more modern and energetic to also match the neighborhood,” Barringer said.
Naming the eatery after artist John Singer Sargent is a continuation of the theme from Lucian Books & Wine, which is named for British painter Lucian Freud.
The homage doesn’t end with the name; Sargent’s legacy will be infused into the food, Barringer said, with a menu rooted in “unbelievable technique.”
Diners can expect “a modern take on classic dishes,” Paolini said.
“It’s focused on technique and execution, craftsmanship, the thoughtfulness that goes into those specific things,” said Paolini, who will work with local farmers to source seasonal produce.
Credit: Courtesy of Nic Lehoux
Credit: Courtesy of Nic Lehoux
Where Lucian’s wine program is heavily European, Smelt said that Sargent’s will include more wine from the U.S. in addition to global varieties.
The bar program will also highlight classic cocktails. Smelt, who worked at Holeman & Finch during what he calls Atlanta’s “cocktail revolution,” said he’s excited to shift his attention to cocktails after more than a decade of focusing on wine.
Designed by Digs Architecture and Design, the space will include 150 seats with a space for private dining, a covered section for outdoor dining, a dedicated bar and the bookstore.
The bookstore will be set apart from the dining room, but still integrated into the restaurant so guests can take more time to browse.
Notably, Sargent is almost three times the size of Lucian, coming in at around 6,000 square feet, so Barringer plans to include a larger selection of nonfiction, art, design, food and wine, music and visual culture titles, as well as magazines.
The Sargent announcement comes only a few weeks after Lucian Books & Wine was named a 2025 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Outstanding Wine and Other Beverage Programs category.
“We certainly started the year on the busy side,” Barringer said.
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
