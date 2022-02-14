Hamburger icon
New Shake Shack to open in Alpharetta

The new Shake Shack at 11780 Haynes Bridge Road will be the fifth establishment for the restaurant chain in the Atlanta area. (Amy Lombard for The New York Times)

Credit: NYT

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Shake Shack will open a new location in Alpharetta Wednesday.

The restaurant plans to donate one dollar for every burger sold on opening day to Dream Weavers of Georgia. The non-profit is also based in Alpharetta and provides educational and social resources to children in foster care, a statement said.

The new Shake Shack at 11780 Haynes Bridge Road will be the fifth establishment for the restaurant chain in the Atlanta area. Regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The new location will have a dining room, patio and drive-thru window. In addition, the company says the mobile Shack Track app will be available for preorders.

The original Shack opened in 2004 in Madison Square Park in New York City. Today there are more than 250 locations in the U.S and 125 internationally, the statement said. The company describes itself as a roadside burger stand serving a classic American menu of premium burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, shakes and more.

“We’re excited to open our doors in Alpharetta, a community we’ve had our eyes on for many years” Andrew McCaughan, chief development officer said.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

