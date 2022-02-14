New Shake Shack to open in Alpharetta

The restaurant plans to donate one dollar for every burger sold on opening day to Dream Weavers of Georgia. The non-profit is also based in Alpharetta and provides educational and social resources to children in foster care, a statement said.

The new Shake Shack at 11780 Haynes Bridge Road will be the fifth establishment for the restaurant chain in the Atlanta area. Regular hours will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.