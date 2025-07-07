Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta deliver a home run for Cobb County

When the Atlanta Braves opened Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta in 2017, they bet on more than just baseball. They envisioned a vibrant, year-round community — an urban village that would transform an empty field along I-285 into a hub of economic vitality and civic pride. Nearly eight years later, that vision has become reality.
Designed by Populous, Truist Park was more than a ballpark.
It was the first step toward a comprehensive neighborhood. In just 37 months, an area once defined by freeways and a handful of buildings became a dynamic district blending sports, dining, entertainment, offices, residences and hotels.
Borrowing a concept dating back to 19th-century St. Louis, where Sportsman’s Park served as both a ball field and entertainment venue, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta offer a new model for stadium development — one rooted in year-round community use.
MLB benefits Cobb County via taxes, visitors and jobs
The economic impact is undeniable:
- In 2023 alone, Truist Park and The Battery generated $40.3 million in tax revenue, including $9.9 million that directly supported Cobb County schools.
- Property taxes tied to The Battery totaled nearly $2.6 million last year, up $100,000 from the year before.
- The Battery draws more than 10 million visitors annually — 78% from outside Cobb and 27% from out of state. That far exceeds the Braves’ 3.2 million in attendance and includes more than 360 public events heldon-sitee.
- The Battery is now a major employment center, with 9,000 workers and six Fortune 500 companies headquartered there. The new Pennant Park complex adds 764,000 square feet of office space and more than 2,700 parking spaces, fueling growth.
Credit: Cobb County Government
Credit: Cobb County Government
But this isn’t just about business. It’s about building community. The Coca-Cola Roxy hosts more than 140 concerts annually.
Dozens of other venues offer everything from family events to food festivals.
Restaurants, retail and residential spaces keep the district lively whether the Braves are in town or not.
This is a public-private partnership that works
This success story didn’t happen by accident. Cobb County helped finance the project through bonds and transportation taxes, resulting in improved infrastructure and reduced congestion.
The Braves contributed more than $1 billion in construction and are repaying $181 million toward the bonds over 30 years. It’s a model public-private partnership — with economic, cultural, and civic dividends and no undue burden on local taxpayers.
District continues to grow and evolve
Ahead of the 2025 MLB season and the All-Star Game, the Braves have rolled out major upgrades: expanded family zones, specialty concessions, smoke-free policies, adult changing stations and cutting-edge scoreboards.
The Battery continues to evolve too, with new LED signage, digital directories, plaza renovations, and enhanced public restrooms and Wi-Fi connectivity.
The coming All-Star Village and weeklong festivities will spotlight Cobb County nationally and catalyze further investment across hospitality, retail and transportation.
Truist Park proves it’s more than just a ballpark
What began as a ballpark has grown into a blueprint for smart, equitable development:
- Community: family-friendly gathering spaces
- Education: direct revenue for local schools
- Business: a home for major companies and startups
- Culture: concerts, festivals and civic celebrations
- Tourism: a top destination in metro Atlanta
Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have raised the bar for what sports infrastructure can do, igniting regional renewal and creating lasting value.
As Cobb County looks ahead, the momentum continues. More corporate tenants. More mixed-use development. More opportunities to build on a foundation of innovation and partnership.
Truist Park and The Battery are more than architectural landmarks. They’re symbols of vision, collaboration and transformation — turning investment into opportunity, a stadium into a neighborhood and entertainment into civic pride.
Cobb County didn’t just land a ballpark. We gained a thriving district that delivers economic strength, community connection and a lasting sense of place.
That, to me, is a true grand slam.
Jackie McMorris is Cobb County manager.
