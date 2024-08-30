Lure to reopen as Lure Saltwater Kitchen and Bar in Midtown and more restaurant news

A daily menu of “Fleeting Moments” will feature a selection of oysters, aguachiles, ceviches and tartares. Lure’s take on the seafood tower, called Tackle Box Chef Assortment, will include the highlights of the raw bar served in a tackle box, alongside entrees like wagyu frites with seaweed bearnaise and grilled maitakes sided by herb crema and pepper chutney. Desserts will include caramelized pineapple soaked in spiced rum and served with a sidecar of creme fraiche gelato.

The beverage program, developed by Fifth Group’s head of beverage innovation Ian Mendelsohn, includes new cocktails and an extensive wine list sourced from sustainable, regenerative organic and biodynamic farming.

The space will also be refreshed, with a redesign from ai3, the restaurant’s original architects. The interior will showcase linen textures of tan and sandy gray accents alongside salt-washed wood, and a bar will be added on the street-side outdoor patio.

Biodegradable materials will be used throughout the space, a nod to Fifth Group’s dedication to sustainability. Lure will also partner with Athens-based Shell To Shore, a non-profit organization that recycles oyster shells to help build and re-establish natural oyster beds on the Georgia coast. In addition, all dishwashers are low water use, and Lure will continue to capture the rainwater that falls on its footprint and the ice melt from its ice makers.

Lure Saltwater Kitchen and Bar also plans to host events such as Low Country boils, crab feasts and pig roasts.

The restaurant will close after service Sept. 1, and reopen on Sept. 10. Lure will be open for 4-6 p.m. for happy hour and 5 p.m. for dinner Mondays-Saturdays.

*****

Zero-proof bottle shop Soberish, which is celebrating its first anniversary in Kirkwood, will expand with a second 850-square-foot location at 1277 Mado Loop in Serenbe, a wellness community in Chattahoochee Hills.

Founder Mehrnush Saadat, an entrepreneur with a background in law and real estate, will offer a range of zero-proof spirits, wines, beers, and aperitifs, as well as mints, gummies, beverages, chocolates, tinctures, body care and culinary products infused with CBD, THC, and other functional ingredients such as L-theanine, ashwagandha and functional mushrooms.

Glassware, barware and gifts will also be available for purchase.

*****

Chef Deborah VanTrece, who owns and operated Atlanta restaurants Oreatha’s at the Point and Michelin-recommended Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours as part of her VanTrece Hospitality Group, will launch a new cooking show. “Global Soul Kitchen” will soon be streaming as part of the new Home.Made.Nation content on FYI Network.

The series will follow a classic demonstration format, with VanTrece displaying her talent for combining international influences with the southern, soul food dishes she grew up eating. Each 30-minute episode will feature a new dish, with a new story related to its origin.

In addition to her restaurants, VanTrece also curates the menu for American Express Centurion Lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

*****

South Main Kitchen is closing Aug. 31, according to posts on the restaurant’s social media pages. The restaurant, located at 9 S. Main St., was opened by Louis Soon in 2014. Soon also owns Butcher & Brew and Lapeer Seafood Market in Alpharetta.

*****

Books & Brew, a bookshop and bar, is now open at 4316 Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker, Decaturish reports.

*****

Asian restaurant 12 Lunar Road has closed at 850 Mansell Road in Roswell after about a year, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Nearby, Buford Highway restaurant LanZhou Ramen is set to open a new location at 1055 Mansell Road. The Michelin-recommended eatery also has a location in Kennesaw known as 3+3 LanZhou Ramen.

*****

Late-night pizza spot Night Owl Pizza is set to open its third metro Atlanta location at 708 Spring St. NW in the Standard student housing complex in Midtown, What Now Atlanta reports. Once open, the pizzeria will join locations in Marietta and Kennesaw.

*****

Aberdeen Steakhouse has closed in at 3000 Heritage Walk in Milton, a little more than a year after opening, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant came from restaurateurs Igor Ognjenovic, Bemir Mehmedbasic and Igor Mitic, who previously worked for Buckhead Life Restaurant Group restaurants Chops and Kyma, and Cassis in the Grand Hyatt Atlanta hotel in Buckhead.

