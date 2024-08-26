Food & Dining

Chicken chain Nando’s Peri-Peri makes its metro Atlanta debut

Nando's Peri-Peri Chicken features bowls, salads, wraps and other items made with the chicken. / Courtesy of Nando's Peri-Peri Chicken

Credit: Courtesy of Nando's Peri-Peri Chicken

Credit: Courtesy of Nando's Peri-Peri Chicken

By
32 minutes ago

The first metro Atlanta location of South African chicken chain Nando’s Peri-Peri opens Aug. 27 in Dunwoody mixed-use development, High Street.

Nando’s specializes in flame-grilled chicken marinated for 24 hours in a peri-peri sauce made with African bird’s eye chili. Customers can adjust the spice level based on their preferences. Menu items include bowls, sandwiches, chicken skewers, wings, wraps, salads and sides like corn on the cob and macho peas.

The eatery sources its peri-peri chilis from Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi and South Africa through a network of local farmers who are given upfront access to funds, equipment and seedlings, according to a news release.

Located at 120 High St., the 3,300-square-foot space offers 68 indoor seats and 96 patio seats with an interior that features original South African contemporary art, black stained walls overlayed with a geometric “cobweb” screen, woven-rope light fixtures made in Cape Town and custom bench seating from Durban, South Africa.

A second 3,500-square-foot Nando’s location is also set to open at the Forum at Peachtree Corners in the fall.

Nando’s opened in Johannesburg, South Africa, in 1987, and now has locations in 24 countries, including 50 in the U.S. across D.C., Virginia, Maryland, Chicago, Texas and now Georgia.

It is one of several restaurants coming to High Street, a $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use development set to open this year at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive. The first phase of development will include 150,000 square feet of retail space, 598 apartments, office space and a park.

Forthcoming food and beverage tenants include food and entertainment concept Jaguar Bolera; mini golf-focused dining concept Puttshack; Agave Bandido, a South Florida Mexican restaurant; coastal-themed Hampton Social; sushi restaurant Cuddlefish; and Ben & Jerry’s.

Nando’s is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

120 High St., Dunwoody. 678-935-5580, nandosperiperi.com

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

