Yuji brings sushi, steak, sizzle to Beltline in Old Fourth Ward

Yuji faces no such limitations; from the elaborate outdoor bar beckoning the Beltline hordes to the decadent sushi rolls, Yuji feels fully unrestrained. “This is the one,” Kinjo said, adding that Yuji is the most important restaurant with which he’s been involved since the original MF Sushi.

Diners enter Yuji through a 6,000-square-foot covered patio at the corner of the new Junction Krog District building.

With a huge exterior bar as its focal point, Kinjo said the patio will function almost as a separate restaurant, with modified food and cocktail menus. A large, garage door-style window next to Yuji’s main entrance soon will open, with a separate kitchen staff serving walk-up customers and patio diners.

Yuji’s interior is bright, wrapped in glass and features light wood. The attention to detail is apparent in everything that diners touch, from the chopsticks to the neat, wooden menu covers, laser-cut so the wooden face folds back like paper.

James Wampler, the beverage director for Kinjo Enterprise, oversees the drinks at Yuji and has several hits on the short cocktail list.

The Yuji highball, a refreshing version of a Japanese whisky and soda with bright tartness of clarified lemon and lemongrass, stands out for its subtlety. It goes down almost too easily for a $22 cocktail. The desert rose is a visually striking take on a margarita, served in a coupe glass with a vivid lilac color, thanks to a hibiscus-raspberry shrub.

The food at Yuji has a wide range of prices, from the $10 carrot ginger salad (which is big enough to be an entree if you choose to add a protein) to the 10-ounce umami wagyu steak at $300. However, that same beef is available in nigiri form at market price; I ordered one of the beefy, buttery pieces for $28.

Everything I tried at Yuji was good, but a few dishes stood out.

The snow crab and calamari karaage (mostly fried calamari) had an incredibly flavorful, heavily seasoned breading that took this familiar dish to impressive heights.

The American wagyu steak was small but mighty, with the unmistakable richness of well-marbled beef.

The king salmon nigiri, easily identifiable by its uncommonly vivid red color, was almost as buttery as the wagyu and more tender.

The miso black cod, with its beautifully crisp skin, might be better than the famous dish at Nobu.

The most impressive culinary achievement, though, was a dish simply called Japanese roasted vegetables. It had been removed from the menu on my second visit, but Kinjo said it would be coming back. One of the components was a beet “steak” that was the best vegetarian meat substitute I’ve ever tried. Through some alchemy of shredding, roasting and compressing the beets, the end product is almost like a good pot roast or ropa vieja. It shreds apart and has a richness that’s very close to that of tender, braised beef. It was the rare dish that provided real surprise and equal delight.

Kinjo pours himself into his projects, bringing to each one an obsessive attention to detail. He’s also supremely confident in his sense of taste as well as his creative faculties.

“What I do, money cannot buy,” he said. The restaurant was inspired, Kinjo said, by the Japanese commitment to craftsmanship, found especially in Kyoto. That strength of vision gives Yuji a broad appeal beyond its prime location, impressive architecture and great food, cocktails, ambience and service. Beneath the beauty and the buzz, there’s a soul.

YUJI MODERN JAPANESE 3 out of 4 stars (excellent) Food: modern Japanese Service: excellent Noise level: energetic; can become loud Recommended dishes: tuna tartare, otoro spoons, blistered shishito peppers, snow crab and calamari karaage, surf and turf roll, crispy spicy tuna box, crispy spicy salmon box, Yuji roll, lobster salmon roll, Kyoto roll, carrot ginger salad, American wagyu flat iron, miso black cod, king salmon nigiri, otoro nigiri, umami wagyu nigiri Vegetarian dishes: miso hummus, edamame, blistered shishito peppers, vegetarian gyoza, miso soup, veggie roll, carrot ginger salad Alcohol: full bar with a nice selection of sake Average price range: $50-$200 per person, excluding drinks Hours: open daily for lunch, 11:30 a.m.-2:15 p.m.; dinner, 5-10 p.m. Mondays, 5-10:45 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 5-11:15 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 5-9:45 p.m. Sundays Accessibility: fully ADA-compliant, with ground-level entrance and movable tables Parking: paid deck MARTA: three-quarters of a mile from King Memorial and Inman Park/Reynoldstown stations Reservations: recommended; available through Resy Outdoor dining: yes, covered patio Takeout: yes Address, phone: 667 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228-2257 Website: instagram.com/yujiatlanta The Atlanta Journal-Constitution‘s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.

