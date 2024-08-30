Ashland’s Kitchen to open in Cumberland Mall area for breakfast and lunch

Breakfast and lunch eatery Ashland Kitchen is set to open in the Cumberland Mall area in September.
The business will debut Sept. 3 at 3625 Cumberland Parkway SE on the ground floor of the One Overton Park office building. Ashland Kitchen will serve breakfast and lunch five days a week out of a 2,000-square-foot space.
The menu will feature breakfast items such as shakshuka, eggs Benedict, steel-cut oats, bagels, breakfast sandwiches, eggs and bacon and keto pancakes. Lunch options will include salads, veggie quiche, vegan nuggets, chicken strips, turkey or traditional meatloaf, mac and cheese, burgers and chicken sandwiches, alongside gluten, vegan and dairy-free items. Coffee, tea, desserts and a kids’ menu will also be offered.
Ashland Kitchen comes from Robyn Thompson, who owned and operated the 4 Fat Cows ice cream business, and her son, Jacob Higbee. The last of Four Fat Cows’ six metro Atlanta locations closed in late 2023.
“I’m leaning into healthy in a decadent way, like the food I remember enjoying in the cool hippie Oregon town where I grew up,” Thompson said in a prepared statement.
In addition to breakfast and lunch, Ashland’s Kitchen will offer a grab-and-go area with fresh meals, and a small convenience store with snacks, candies, chips, candles, gifts and kids’ toys.
Thompson said she plans to scale Ashland Kitchen to four or five locations with a prep kitchen that can be used for catering.
Ashland Kitchen’s opening hours will be 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Real estate advisory Terra Alma assisted Thompson in securing the space for the restaurant.
3625 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta, ashlandskitchen.com
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Credit: Courtesy of Fogón and Lions