Food & Dining

Ashland’s Kitchen to open in Cumberland Mall area for breakfast and lunch

Robyn Thompson and her son, Jacob Higbee, are the owners of Ashland Kitchen, opening in the Cumberland Mall area. / Courtesy of Ashland Kitchen

Credit: Courtesy of Ashland Kitchen

Credit: Courtesy of Ashland Kitchen

Robyn Thompson and her son, Jacob Higbee, are the owners of Ashland Kitchen, opening in the Cumberland Mall area. / Courtesy of Ashland Kitchen
By
33 minutes ago

Breakfast and lunch eatery Ashland Kitchen is set to open in the Cumberland Mall area in September.

The business will debut Sept. 3 at 3625 Cumberland Parkway SE on the ground floor of the One Overton Park office building. Ashland Kitchen will serve breakfast and lunch five days a week out of a 2,000-square-foot space.

The menu will feature breakfast items such as shakshuka, eggs Benedict, steel-cut oats, bagels, breakfast sandwiches, eggs and bacon and keto pancakes. Lunch options will include salads, veggie quiche, vegan nuggets, chicken strips, turkey or traditional meatloaf, mac and cheese, burgers and chicken sandwiches, alongside gluten, vegan and dairy-free items. Coffee, tea, desserts and a kids’ menu will also be offered.

Ashland Kitchen comes from Robyn Thompson, who owned and operated the 4 Fat Cows ice cream business, and her son, Jacob Higbee. The last of Four Fat Cows’ six metro Atlanta locations closed in late 2023.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

“I’m leaning into healthy in a decadent way, like the food I remember enjoying in the cool hippie Oregon town where I grew up,” Thompson said in a prepared statement.

In addition to breakfast and lunch, Ashland’s Kitchen will offer a grab-and-go area with fresh meals, and a small convenience store with snacks, candies, chips, candles, gifts and kids’ toys.

Thompson said she plans to scale Ashland Kitchen to four or five locations with a prep kitchen that can be used for catering.

Ashland Kitchen’s opening hours will be 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays. Real estate advisory Terra Alma assisted Thompson in securing the space for the restaurant.

3625 Cumberland Parkway SE, Atlanta, ashlandskitchen.com

ExploreCobb County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She worked on the digital news and arts and entertainment teams before joining the food and dining team.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Big Softie opens its second location in Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood2h ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Fogón and Lions

More than 12 food and drink events to check out this September in metro Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Wendell Brock

Linton Hopkins’ cafe the Buttery to close in Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Dave's Hot Chicken

Usher partners with franchisees to open first Dave’s Hot Chicken in Georgia
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Perry Lane Hotel

September restaurant news from the Georgia coast and beyond1h ago
Big Softie opens its second location in Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood2h ago
When you’re used to feeding a crowd, how do you cook for just two?
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy RBH Group

$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Impact Church’s former pastor, Olu Brown, announces bid for Georgia governor
Kamala Harris draws an appreciative crowd in Democrat-friendly Liberty County