Ashland’s Kitchen to open in Cumberland Mall area for breakfast and lunch

Breakfast and lunch eatery Ashland Kitchen is set to open in the Cumberland Mall area in September.

The business will debut Sept. 3 at 3625 Cumberland Parkway SE on the ground floor of the One Overton Park office building. Ashland Kitchen will serve breakfast and lunch five days a week out of a 2,000-square-foot space.

The menu will feature breakfast items such as shakshuka, eggs Benedict, steel-cut oats, bagels, breakfast sandwiches, eggs and bacon and keto pancakes. Lunch options will include salads, veggie quiche, vegan nuggets, chicken strips, turkey or traditional meatloaf, mac and cheese, burgers and chicken sandwiches, alongside gluten, vegan and dairy-free items. Coffee, tea, desserts and a kids’ menu will also be offered.