Food & Dining

Big Softie opens its second location in Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood

By
49 minutes ago

Soft serve ice cream shop Big Softie is open in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood.

The shop will be open from 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30-Sunday, Sept. 1 with regular hours starting Saturday, Sept. 7, during a Poncey-Highland block party. Owner Sarah O’Brien said the full hours of operation will be announced on Instagram closer to the opening.

Big Softie will open its second location in early September in the Poncey-Highland neighborhood.

Credit: Courtesy of Big Softie

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Big Softie

Located at 632 North Highland Ave. NE, the newest Big Softie location will offer the same menu as the original Summerhill shop, O’Brien said, with rotating seasonal soft serve ice cream flavors like matcha, mango and cantaloupe, as well as core offerings like chocolate, vanilla and a vegan option. There will also be housemade waffle cones and toppings like honeycomb, strawberry shortcake crumble, choco cookie crumble and cornflake streusel.

In the coming months, O’Brien said the Poncey-Highland location will also offer cakes and other grab-and-go treats in the freezer up front.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings
Pretty in pink: Big Softie’s waffle cone is filled with soft serve, coated with a strawberry shell and sprinkled with pink praline. Every component is made in the kitchen shared with sister establishment Little Tart Bakeshop at Summerhill. / CONTRIBUTED BY WENDELL BROCK

Credit: CONTRIBUTED BY WENDELL BROCK

icon to expand image

Credit: CONTRIBUTED BY WENDELL BROCK

O’Brien first opened Big Softie in 2019 next door to her bakery Little Tart in Summerhill. It was one of the first tenants to open along a redeveloped Georgia Avenue and was later joined by eateries like Little Bear, Boca and Junior’s Pizza. O’Brien also owns three locations of Little Tart Bakeshop, including one in Summerhill next to Big Softie.

In Poncey-Highland, Big Softie will join a growing list of popular restaurants and bakeries nearby, including Colette Bread and Bakeshop, non-alcoholic bottle shop the Zero Co., Fishmonger, Sweet Auburn BBQ and Tio Lucho’s.

“I’m always looking for these spaces in Atlanta that are these wonderful kind of unicorns,” O’Brien said. “We want to be walkable where people can get off of work and be like, ‘Oh, what I really want is an ice cream’.”

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news

Big Softie is decked out in green terrazzo floors and counter. There will be no seating, as O’Brien expects people to get their soft serve while “walking down North Highland.”

632 North Highland Ave. NE., Atlanta. bigsoftieatl.com.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Bar Vegan

A second Bar Vegan opens in Lawrenceville, replacing the Boujee Southerner
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of Fogón and Lions

More than 12 food and drink events to check out this September in metro Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Wendell Brock

Linton Hopkins’ cafe the Buttery to close in Atlanta
Placeholder Image

Credit: Handout

Here are 3 Flavor of Georgia finalists worth trying
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Kellie Hynes

When you’re used to feeding a crowd, how do you cook for just two?
Round Trip Brewing is expanding as it strives for more visibility
Make Corner Cafe’s Potato Beignets
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy RBH Group

$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Impact Church’s former pastor, Olu Brown, announces bid for Georgia governor
Kamala Harris draws an appreciative crowd in Democrat-friendly Liberty County