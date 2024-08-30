Food & Dining

September restaurant news from the Georgia coast and beyond

The Wayward on East Perry Street in Savannah was named the sixth best hotel bar in the country by USA Today. / Courtesy of Perry Lane Hotel

Credit: Courtesy of Perry Lane Hotel

Credit: Courtesy of Perry Lane Hotel

The Wayward on East Perry Street in Savannah was named the sixth best hotel bar in the country by USA Today. / Courtesy of Perry Lane Hotel
By Bill Dawers – For the AJC
1 hour ago

This second installment of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s monthly coastal dining recap covers the recent honors for a trendy hotel bar in Savannah, the latest pop-up on the Savannah riverfront and big culinary news from Amelia Island, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina.

Savannah hotel bar named among tops in nation

The Wayward at Perry Lane Hotel in Savannah’s historic district has fostered a strong local following since opening in 2018 and was recently named the sixth-best hotel bar in the country by USA Today. An expert panel narrowed the list to 20 bars, which were then ranked by readers’ votes.

USA Today editors lauded the Wayward for a “punk rock vibe that sets it apart from standard hotel bars” and commended the talented bar team. “A lineup of creative cocktails is available, but the Wayward’s team of expert bartenders will also create a customized drink based on a patron’s preferences. Whether you like it brown and bitter or extra sweet, they’ll shake up the perfect concoction.”

The Carousel Bar & Lounge at Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans took the top spot in the 10Best rankings. The Wayward finished just ahead of another famed New Orleans establishment, the Sazerac Bar at the Roosevelt New Orleans.

The Wayward. 257 East Perry St., Savannah. waywardsavannah.com

ExploreAugust 2024 coastal dining news
Pop-up Hakanai will feature Japanese late-summer dishes on select days at Fleeting in Savannah. / Courtesy of Thompson Savannah

Credit: Courtesy of Thompson Savannah

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Thompson Savannah

Pop-up series continues at Fleeting in Savannah

Fleeting, the sleek restaurant in the Thompson Savannah hotel at Eastern Wharf, continues its series of pop-ups in September with chef Chris “Chino” Hathcock’s Hakanai, a Japanese late-summer concept using fresh local ingredients.

Hathcock, formerly executive chef at Husk Savannah, drew raves from diners for a previous Fleeting pop-up with a menu that featured coastal Mexican cuisine.

The Hakanai pop-up began the final week of August and will continue every Monday and Tuesday evening for three weeks in September (Sept. 9-10, 16-17 and 23-24). Reservations are strongly recommended.

Fleeting. 201 Port Street, Savannah. fleetingrestaurant.com

ExploreRegional Southern dining stories
The Patio at 5th and Ash (pictured) is one of two dozen restaurants participating in the inaugural Amelia Island Dining Month. / Courtesy of AmeliaIsland.com

Credit: Courtesy of AmeliaIsland.com

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of AmeliaIsland.com

Amelia Island Dining Month kicks off

Two dozen participating restaurants are offering prix fixe dinners for either $35 or $55 throughout September for the inaugural Amelia Island Dining Month.

The restaurants have pledged to donate $1 from every order to the Barnabas Center, which offers a variety of services related to health and well-being for residents of Nassau County, Florida.

“With the introduction of Dining Month, we’re creating yet another reason to visit in September, one of the best times to enjoy Amelia Island’s wide-open beaches, fantastic weather and unique Florida charm,” said Gil Langley, president of the Amelia Island Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Amelia Island, home to Fernandina Beach and a popular destination for Georgians, is a barrier island just south of the Florida state line.

More details about Amelia Island dining month are available at ameliaisland.com/festivals-events/amelia-island-dining-month.

The talent booked for the Food & Wine Classic in Charleston includes (left to right) Andrew Zimmern, Marcus Shell, Tyler Florence and Maneet Chauhan. / Courtesy of FOOD & WINE Classic

Credit: Courtesy of FOOD & WINE Classic

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of FOOD & WINE Classic

Famed Aspen festival expands to Charleston

The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen has become a staple of the national culinary scene over the past 40 years. Now the franchise is expanding with the Food & Wine Classic in Charleston, South Carolina from Sept. 27-29.

Presented by Food & Wine in collaboration with Southern Living and Travel + Leisure, the three-day event will include more than 50 celebrity chef demos, wine seminars and panels, plus a 19,000-square-foot tasting pavilion and a variety of other events.

Tyler Florence, a native South Carolinian who studied and worked in Charleston, is among the heavy hitters on the talent list, which includes numerous chefs and other industry professionals now based in Charleston.

Weekend passes and tickets for individual events can be purchased at foodandwineclassicincharleston.com/passes.

***

BE A TIPSTER! Got insider info about dining on the Georgia coast? Send your scoop (we welcome restaurant recommendations, too!) to ligaya.figueras@ajc.com.

About the author: Bill Dawers is a freelancer based in Savannah. A native of Frankfort, Kentucky, he lived in St. Louis and Philadelphia before moving nearly 30 years ago to Savannah to enjoy the city’s quirks, charms and beauty. He also teaches at Georgia Southern University.

