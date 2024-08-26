Food & Dining

Usher partners with franchisees to open first Dave’s Hot Chicken in Georgia

By
1 hour ago

Atlanta R&B legend Usher will help open the first Georgia location of Dave’s Hot Chicken in Conyers on Aug. 30.

Usher partnered with two of the brand’s original franchisees, Lawrence Kourie and Andrew Feghali, to bring the chicken chain to metro Atlanta. Located at 1447 Highway 138 SE, the eatery is the first of Feghali, Kourie and Usher’s nine planned Dave’s Hot Chicken locations in Georgia.

“Usher’s love for Atlanta and the people of Atlanta is remarkable,” Kourie said. “He loves Dave’s, and it was just a natural fit.”

The restaurant’s interior will be Atlanta themed, he said, with a painting of the city’s skyline. The menu will include hot chicken tenders, chicken sliders, shakes and fries.

Dave’s Hot Chicken will hold its soft opening on Aug. 29 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. with drones and a “super secret show” at 8:45 p.m., according to the brand’s Instagram account.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

Arman Oganesyan, chef Dave Kopushyan and brothers Tommy and Garry Rubenyan started the Los Angeles-based franchise in 2017 as a pop-up in an East Hollywood parking lot. The eatery became popular for its hot chicken tenders and sliders with a variety of spice levels ranging from no spice to Reaper, and it now has over 140 locations in the United States and Canada.

This isn’t Usher’s first foray into the Atlanta restaurant scene. In 2006, he opened an Inman Park location of wine bar and bistro franchise Grape, but it closed in 2009. Usher’s mother, Jonnetta Patton, also recently opened a mobile food trailer, J’s Smoke House, in Doraville.

Dave’s Hot Chicken will be open 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 11 a.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays.

1447 Highway 138 SE, Conyers. 678-396-8674, daveshotchicken.com

ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

