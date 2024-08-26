Usher partners with franchisees to open first Dave’s Hot Chicken in Georgia

Atlanta R&B legend Usher will help open the first Georgia location of Dave’s Hot Chicken in Conyers on Aug. 30.

Usher partnered with two of the brand’s original franchisees, Lawrence Kourie and Andrew Feghali, to bring the chicken chain to metro Atlanta. Located at 1447 Highway 138 SE, the eatery is the first of Feghali, Kourie and Usher’s nine planned Dave’s Hot Chicken locations in Georgia.

“Usher’s love for Atlanta and the people of Atlanta is remarkable,” Kourie said. “He loves Dave’s, and it was just a natural fit.”