Linton Hopkins’ cafe the Buttery to close in Atlanta

The Buttery is on Manchester Street in a commercial-residential area between Piedmont and Cheshire Bridge roads.

By
1 hour ago

The Buttery, the grab-and-go market and cafe from James Beard Award-winning chef Linton Hopkins and his wife, Gina, will close at the end of August after four years.

The closure was announced on the Buttery’s website and social media accounts.

To our Atlanta community,

We are sad to announce the closure of The Buttery. Our last day open will be Friday, August 30.

Cooking for you and with you has brought us great joy. Thank you to all the farmers, artisans, team members, and guests who supported us over the last four years.

We will open at 8am each morning this week and will close when we sell out each day. We will keep our Instagram stories posted with what’s in the case and hope to see you in the shop for those last sweet bites of morning buns & crunchy gentlemans.

With gratitude,

The Hopkins

The Buttery offers a range of charcuterie and cheese as well as fresh-baked breads and pastries, grab-and-go items, pantry staples and more.

Credit: Wendell Brock

Credit: Wendell Brock

Located at 2137 Manchester St. NE between Piedmont and Cheshire Bridge roads, the Buttery opened in August 2020 as a pandemic pivot and quickly gained a following for its fresh-baked breads and pastries, pantry items like cheeses, cured meats and jams, and meals including fried chicken and veggie plates.

The Buttery is part of the Hopkins & Co. restaurant group, which also includes Holeman & Finch at Colony Square, C. Ellet’s Steakhouse at the Battery Atlanta, Holeman & Finch Bottle Shop in Buckhead, Hop’s Chicken in Ponce City Market and and H&F Burger at the Battery Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Ponce City Market.

Hopkins did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for more information on the closure.

