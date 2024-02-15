Chicken chain Nando’s entering Atlanta market with two planned locations

The chili is sourced through 1,400 farmers in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and South Africa who are given upfront access to funds, equipment, and seedlings, as well as a commitment by the company to buy the farmers’ crops at a price determined before the growing season starts.

Credit: Courtesy of Nando's Peri-Peri Chicken Credit: Courtesy of Nando's Peri-Peri Chicken

Nando’s locations typically feature “earthy textures and vibrant colors that reflect its sunny African heritage while retaining a sense of place in which it lives and breathes,” according to a news release.

High Street’s 85-seat interior will include woven-rope light fixtures made in Johannesburg, bench seating made in Durban lighting from Cape Town, and other custom pieces by South African artists. The space will also feature a 96-seat outdoor patio.

The first Nando’s opened 35 years ago in Johannesburg, South Africa, and the business has since expanded to include locations in 24 countries. The U.S. is home to nearly 50 Nando’s eateries across Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, Chicago and Texas.

High Street, set to open this year at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive, is a $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use development that will be home to several new eateries including eatertainment concept Jaguar Bolera; Agave Bandido, a South Florida Mexican restaurant; coastal-inspired Hampton Social; Japanese restaurant Cuddlefish; and ice cream shop Ben & Jerry’s. Puttshack, another entertainment-focused dining concept, is also slated for the development.

The first phase of development will include 150,000 square feet of retail space, 598 apartments, office space and a park.

North American Properties and Nuveen Real Estate joined forces in March 2022 to redevelop the Forum at Peachtree Corners, located at 5155 Peachtree Parkway. Construction began in May 2023 and will be completed in phases, with the retail-focused improvements slated for late 2024. In addition to the forthcoming Politan Row at Peachtree Corners food hall, plans call for a hotel, apartments and a parking deck.

Restaurants currently open at the Forum include Chopt, Mojito’s, Peche, Ted’s Montana Grill and La Parilla, with Italian bakery Giulia set to open in the coming months.

