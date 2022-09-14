ajc logo
The Hampton Social bringing ‘rosé all day’ vibe to the Perimeter

Hampton Social will open in the High Street development in Dunwoody in 2024.

Hampton Social will open in the High Street development in Dunwoody in 2024.

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Chicago-based concept that promotes a “rosé all day” vibe is slated to open its first Georgia location in 2024.

The Hampton Social, part of the Parker Hospitality portfolio, will debut as part of the first phase of the $2 billion, 36-acre mixed-use High Street development taking shape at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Hammond Drive in Dunwoody.

Hampton Social will occupy a 10,455-square-foot, two-story space with extensive indoor and outdoor seating overlooking High Street’s event plaza.

The restaurant’s decor will be “inspired by the long days of summer,” according to a press release, with nautical elements and a blue and white color palette.

The “coastal-inspired” menu will offer lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, as well as a full bar with a cocktail list.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Hampton Social is coming to the Dunwoody area in 2024.

Credit: The Hampton Social

The Hampton Social is coming to the Dunwoody area in 2024.

Credit: The Hampton Social

Combined ShapeCaption
The Hampton Social is coming to the Dunwoody area in 2024.

Credit: The Hampton Social

Credit: The Hampton Social

Highlights include the Sparkling Seafood Tower with oysters, shrimp cocktails, snow crab claws, tartare, ceviche and a bottle of sparkling rosé; lobster roll; and Bang Bang Chicken served with seafood salad and slaw. Brunch items Monkey Bread made with croissant pieces and toasted pecans; Bananas Foster French Toast; and a fried chicken stack.

The cocktail list, developed by beverage director Greg Innocent, includes the Summer in the East End, a “vibey” aperol spritz with lemon, cucumber and strawberry; and Ocean Eyes made with Sneaky Fox vodka, coconut, butterfly pea and lavender. Drinks are available in standard glasses or sharable giant seashells. Other beverage options include a “Rosé All Day” selection of rosés, beers and zero-proof drinks.

The Atlanta Hampton Social will join other locations in Illinois, Florida and Tennessee.

High Street’s first phase, led be real estate group GID, is under construction and includes about 150,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, a central events plaza, apartments and office space. Upon completion, High Street, located near the Dunwoody MARTA station and with access to Ga. 400 and I-285, will span 10 city blocks.

Puttshack was announced as an entertainment anchor for the development earlier this year.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

