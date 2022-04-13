Purchase of The Forum in Peachtree Corners promises more than physical improvements

The developer is proposing to expand public areas, enhance the common areas and remerchandise the retail collection. NAP will also weave its hospitality-driven management approach into the fabric of The Forum and surrounding area.

“We have an entire team whose jobs is to do nothing but hold events and connect with the community,” added Perry. “Those events will start very quickly, probably within the next couple of months.”

One of the very first things NAP learned is that the Forum is often where the families tailgate before a Norcross High School or Wesleyan game. Perry sees that as a perfect opportunity to connect with residents and enhance an existing event.

Physical changes -- new tenants, more outdoor patio dining and inevitable parking changes will take much longer as plans are approved, permits obtained and construction is put out for bid.

Whatever changes emerge, the developer hopes to be “finished” by the summer of 2023.