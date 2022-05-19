ajc logo
‘Cheers’: Chamblee updates code to allow taprooms downtown

Taproom manager Jenny Faflik pours a glass of beer at the Kings & Convicts Brewing Co. taproom on June 3, 2017, in Highwood, Illinois. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

Credit: TNS

DeKalb County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Chamblee City Council all raised their hands Tuesday to vote for an item to allow taprooms in the city’s downtown.

Given their hands were all up in the air like they were giving a toast, Councilman John Mesa gave a hearty “Cheers” after they voted to pass the item.

Multiple businesses had approached Chamblee about opening a taproom, according to a memo included in the agenda packet for Tuesday’s council meeting. However, the city’s code previously outlawed stores from serving craft beer and wine from a wall of taps unless it was brewed on-site.

The updated code allows for taprooms in the Downtown Chamblee Town Center PUD (planned unit development) district, an area that encompasses a roughly one-sixth-square-mile plot in the city’s downtown. The area is bordered by Peachtree Boulevard to the northwest, Chamblee Dunwoody Road to the southwest and the properties to the east of Peachtree Road.

Downtown Chamblee Town Center PUD district

Credit: City of Chamblee

Taprooms also often sell growlers and packages of beer and wine. Unlike brewpubs, taprooms do not need to earn majority of their revenue from food sales.

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers DeKalb County for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

