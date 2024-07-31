Breaking: Delta CEO: CrowdStrike outage cost airline ‘half a billion dollars’
BEER TOWN

Checking in with new Creature Comforts CEO Adam Beauchamp

Creature Comforts co-founder Adam Beauchamp recently became CEO of the Athens brewery. (Courtesy of Creature Comforts Brewing Co.)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Creature Comforts co-founder Adam Beauchamp recently became CEO of the Athens brewery. (Courtesy of Creature Comforts Brewing Co.)
By Bob Townsend – For the AJC
0 minutes ago

Creature Comforts Brewing’s new CEO said his recent transition to the top job has been surprisingly easy.

Adam Beauchamp, the Athens brewery’s original brewmaster, moved up from chief operating officer this spring, when previous Chief Executive Officer Chris Herron stepped down, less than two months after Creature Comforts celebrated its 10th anniversary.

David Stein, Beauchamp and Herron co-founded Creature Comforts in 2014, and Herron had served as CEO from the beginning.

“We knew Chris might be moving on,” Beauchamp said in a recent phone call, adding that Herron “has passions that he wants to fulfill in his life, and we’ve been really open and talked about that possibility for a while.”

In the meantime, Herron will be serving as an adviser to Beauchamp.

ExploreNews and notes from the metro Atlanta drink scene
Co-founder Chris Herron recently stepped down as CEO of Creature Comforts in Athens. (Courtesy of Creature Comforts Brewing Co.)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

“We’ve been able to work out a deal to where I get 20 hours a week to ask him anything or help me review anything,” Beauchamp said. “I’ve been a board member since Day 1, so having the top view is something that I was familiar with. But there’s definitely been a change in my life dealing with a whole range of new things day to day.”

In addition to his work in Athens, Beauchamp goes to Los Angeles every six weeks to help oversee the brewery and taproom that Creature Comforts opened there in late 2023.

“It’s been good,” he said of the Los Angeles operation. “We just got our beer in a lot of the grocery stores, and we built a fairly good size brewery. The distribution business is starting to pick up. Having partners among all these different grocery and convenience stores (means) quite a lot of volume.”

As for taking over the CEO role, he said, “We had some time to put together a plan for Chris to hand everything over to me.”

Beauchamp joked that he worried more about the Lo-Fills, the musical group that he laughingly described as “our crappy cover band.”

“We’re just marginally good at playing music,” he said. “I’m the singer and I’m the cellist. We played ‘Wonderwall’ by Oasis and ‘Glycerine’ from Bush. I was more stressed out about learning the lyrics than my first day as CEO.”

ExploreBeer, wine and cocktail news
Creature Comforts Brewing, which operates this taproom in downtown Athens, may be adding new product lines and locations. (Courtesy of Creature Comforts Brewing Co.)

Credit: Handout

icon to expand image

Credit: Handout

Looking forward, Beauchamp said he is excited about Creature Comforts’ potential for growth, including possibly adding product lines and locations.

“I am inheriting a plan that’s been hashed out, debated, argued over, researched, and we’re still developing and fleshing it out with some working groups,” he said.

In the short term, there will be plenty of Creature Comforts happenings around Athens, too. The brewery is in its second year as a sponsor of University of Georgia athletics “and we’re going to have some really exciting offerings that are related to the Dogs this fall,” Beauchamp said.

“Over the next year, we plan to keep making the high-quality beer that we’re known for and doing important work in our communities,” he added. “But we’re going to try some new things, too, and I’m excited about that.”

Creature Comforts Brewing Co. 271 W. Hancock Ave., Athens. 706-410-1043, creaturecomfortsbeer.com.

ExploreThe ultimate guide to vegan and vegetarian dining in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend is a contributing writer for the AJC, covering food, dining, arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town column.

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy photo

Here’s the scoop: Atlanta Ice Cream Festival isn’t just about sweet treats
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy Cousins Properties

Prominent landlord says Atlanta is ‘leading the way’ on office leasing
Placeholder Image

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Chefs, restaurateurs drawn to the Georgia coast
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photo courtesy Atlanta Center for Photography

Atlanta Center for Photography stretches out in its multifaceted new space
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Nick Leyva

Make Hawkers Asian Street Food’s Green Papaya Salad with Grilled Shrimp Skewers17m ago
Sun-kissed tomatoes and feta transform fast flatbread34m ago
Shortcuts to happy homestyle happy hours1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Emory researcher sees promise in new treatment for common skin cancer
Updated: Outpouring of grief for Nelons from gospel music community, church members
Infant mortality rate up in Georgia as health officials try new approaches