Good Vibes will typically open at 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and noon on weekends, and close at 9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Another shop that goes beyond ice cream is coming soon to East Atlanta Village. The Spun Cow will open in April at 1245 Glenwood Avenue SE, What Now Atlanta reported. The new shop will offer cotton candy and ice cream, even combining the two treats into a milkshake.

The Spun Cow’s cotton candy bar will feature 50 rotating flavors, according to its website. This will be the business’ third location, joining shops already open in Birmingham, Alabama, and Dallas, Texas.

Ice cream brand Van Leeuwen will open its first Georgia shop this summer in 619 Ponce, the new mass timber building at Ponce City Market. Van Leeuwen began as an ice cream truck in New York City in 2008 and has grown to 70 locations across the country. The company’s ice cream and other products are available in many grocery stores.

Good Vibes Ice Cream Shop & Soda Pop, 5503 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. 770-676-5617, goodvibesicecream.com

The Spun Cow, 1245 Glenwood Ave. SE, Atlanta. thespuncow.com

Van Leeuwen, 619 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. vanleeuwenicecream.com

On The Border files for bankruptcy

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina filed for bankruptcy Tuesday, according to court documents obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Tex-Mex chain, owned by Atlanta-based private equity firm Argonne Capital Group, has closed all of its Georgia locations in recent years, the AP reported. In the bankruptcy filing, the company attributed its financial issues to inflation, changing customer preferences and the struggle to recruit and retain workers.

Representatives for On The Border have not responded to requests for comment from the AJC.

Explore Read more about On The Border filing for bankruptcy

Other news of interest

Credit: Matt Wong Credit: Matt Wong

Lazy Betty has lengthened its hours and introduced two new tasting menus. Now open Tuesdays-Sundays at 5 p.m., the acclaimed restaurant has updated its seasonal seven-course tasting menu and added a higher-tier menu. The former costs $250 and can be served vegetarian; the new 10-course chef’s tasting menu is $295 with no substitutions or options for additional courses.

999 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 470-851-1199, lazybettyatl.com

Credit: Rumi's Kitchen Credit: Rumi's Kitchen

The original Sandy Springs location of Rumi’s Kitchen will temporarily close after service March 23 for a major renovation. Nearly every aspect of the almost 20-year-old restaurant will be updated, according to a news release, from the kitchen equipment to the furniture.

Rumi’s Kitchen will also revamp its menu, expanding beyond its traditional Persian roots and adding “more modern Middle Eastern flavors,” the news release said. Once reopened, the Sandy Springs location will also serve brunch, following the lead of Rumi’s Kitchen at Colony Square in Midtown.

All other locations of Rumi’s Kitchen will remain open during the renovation, which is expected to be completed this summer.

6112 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-477-2100, rumiskitchen.com

West Midtown sushi restaurant O-Ku was recently renovated and introduced a new lunch service upon reopening in February. The restaurant’s new lunch hours are 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Fridays-Sundays, and the menu includes an option to make your own temaki, or sushi hand roll.

1085 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-500-2383, o-kusushi.com

Celebrate International Women’s Day with food and beverage events

Today marks International Women’s Day, and the metro Atlanta food scene is providing opportunities to celebrate.

Saturday evening, Community Farmers Markets will hold its 2025 Lady Locavores event at the Goat Farm in West Midtown. Part party, part awards show, Lady Locavores celebrates women across the food system, from farmers to chefs to local food advocates. Tickets cost $65 and are still available.

Whiskey lovers might be tempted by another International Women’s Day event: Margot Meets Michter’s. Andrea Wilson, Michter’s Distillery’s master of maturation, will host a four-course meal paired with whiskey and cocktails at Brasserie Margot at the Four Seasons Hotel in Midtown. Wilson will guide the tastings while sharing information on women in the whiskey industry. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and tickets cost $155.

Explore See more March food and beverage events around metro Atlanta

New restaurant openings

Betty Sue’s, a brunch restaurant from Bryant Williams, held its grand opening March 2. Williams, also known as Chef Baul, is know for his work as a private chef to celebrities like Lil Baby, rap group Migos and former Atlanta Falcon Julio Jones.

20 Broad St. NW, Atlanta. 404-941-7438

Skiptown has opened its upscale, off-leash dog park and social club in Kirkwood. The company first opened its pet care facility with boarding and grooming back in November, but it wasn’t until Monday that dogs could run free at the indoor-outdoor dog park complete with a bar and restaurant. Human food options include pizza, pretzel bites, cookies and muffins, alongside wine, cocktails and two-dozen draft beers. The dog park and social club is open daily from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

200 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-672-6689, skiptown.io/locations/atlanta-ga

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

More new restaurant announcements

Pastry chef Claudia Martinez to open Bar ANA, a dessert and cocktail bar in El Bar space

Millie’s Pizzeria brings family-friendly Italian to Peachtree Corners this month

Mexican restaurant Chico Cantina to open in Town Brookhaven next month

Steak & Grace will open in Dunwoody Village on March 14, a spokesperson told the AJC.

Playa Bowls will open a new location in Buckhead on March 29, according to a news release.

26 Thai held a soft opening event Friday at the restaurant chain’s ninth location at the Maxwell Alpharetta.

Teriyaki Madness will open a new location in Sandy Springs and a new Mexican restaurant called Uno Mas Cantina & Taqueria will open in Buckhead, What Now Atlanta reported.

Pizza shop Mister O1 will open March 11 in Sandy Springs, whiskey-centric cocktail bar Barrel Proof is coming to West Midtown and Randy’s Donuts, a legendary Los Angeles landmark, is planned for Lenox Square Mall, according to Tomorrow’s News Today.

Explore More than 20 food and drink events to check out around metro Atlanta in March

More food and drink events

Atlanta Brunch Festival at Atlantic Station, March 8, 12-4 p.m.

Sips of Italy Wine Tasting at Bellina Alimentari, March 13, 7-9 p.m.

Shamrocks and Shenanigans at Live! At the Battery, March 15, from 7 p.m.

Shamrock the Station at Atlantic Station, March 15, 3-7 p.m.

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party at Fado Buckhead, March 15, from 1 p.m.

10th Annual Gwinnett Burger Week, various locations, March 17-23

The Southern Gentleman Winemaker Dinner with Paula Kornell & Sangiacomo at Southern Gentleman, March 19, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Make Your Own Fresh Pasta Class at Bella Cucina, March 22, 1-3 p.m.

Atlanta Braves Opening Day Block Party in Summerhill, March 27, from 3:30 p.m.

Explore The ultimate guide to Georgia diners

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.