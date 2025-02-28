More than 20 food and drink events to check out around metro Atlanta in March

March 1-31. Multiple locations. bubblesandbrews.com

Georgia Beer Day

Celebrate Georgia craft beer with this annual statewide event. Member breweries of the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild (GCBG) will sell a 2025 collectors pint glass while supplies last, with $1 from each purchase benefitting the GCBG. Participating breweries include Athentic Brewing Company, Monday Night Brewing, Mutation Brewing Company and New Realm Brewing Company.

March 1. Multiple locations. georgiacraftbrewersguild.org/georgia-beer-day.html

Oyster roast

Marlow’s Tavern in Dunwoody will host Oysterfest on the Green with live music and all-you-can-eat oysters.

4-9 p.m. March 1. $45-$50 per person. 1317 Dunwoody Village Parkway, Dunwoody. 770-559-7528, marlowstavern.com/georgia/dunwoody

Credit: Courtesy of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q Credit: Courtesy of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

All locations of this barbecue eatery will honor their Texas roots with a two-day celebration for Texas Independence Day. Enjoy menu specials like $18.36 Lone Star Buckets and Texas-sized margaritas. The restaurant will also offer a Banana Pudding Walkin’ Taco, a twist on their banana pudding and Frito Pie. Guests who present a Texas ID will receive 10% off their order.

March 1-2. All Fox Bros locations. foxbrosbbq.com

Creative Caviar

Learn about caviar during this workshop at Distillery of Modern Art where guests will explore a spectrum of caviar varieties paired with unexpected combinations like chips, chocolate and blue cheese-stuffed olives.

2:30-4 p.m. March 2. $85 per person. 2197 Irvindale Way, Chamblee. eventfulatl.com/upcoming-public-events

Credit: Courtesy of Paul Thomas Chocolates Credit: Courtesy of Paul Thomas Chocolates

Dahlonega Chocolate Crawl

Head to North Georgia for a chocolate tour through downtown Dahlonega. Attendees can pick up a chocolate crawl passport at the Dahlonega visitor center and stop at 12 participating businesses to try fudge, hot chocolate, chocolate-infused drinks, cookies and pies.

March 3-9. Multiple locations in downtown Dahlonega. dahlonega.org/events/festivals-and-annual-events/dahlonega-chocolate-crawl

Credit: Courtesy of Caren West PR Credit: Courtesy of Caren West PR

“Under the Big Top” at Amore e Amore

This Inman Park Italian eatery will debut its new theme “Under the Big Top,” featuring circus-inspired decor, entertainment and food.

March 4. 467 N Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com/experiences

Sip & Swine BBQ Festival

Head to Coolray Field in Gwinnett County for a festival featuring live music and 100 barbecue teams competing on the smoker. Categories include chicken, pork ribs and brisket for the pro teams, and the KidQ competition will allow chefs 6-15 years old to show off their barbecue skills. Attendees can purchase People’s Choice Taster tickets for $12 to sample barbecue from nine competitors and vote on their favorites.

3-9 p.m. March 7. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 8. 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. sipandswine.com

Credit: Courtesy of Brasserie Margot Credit: Courtesy of Brasserie Margot

Margot Meets Michter’s

Brasserie Margot at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta will hold an International Women’s Day celebration featuring a four-course menu from chefs Jon Novak and Eric Snow paired with Michter’s whiskey and cocktails. Andrea Wilson, Michter’s’ master of maturation, will host the evening with guided tastings and information on women in the whiskey industry.

6:30 p.m. March 8. $155 per person. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. brasseriemargot.com

ASW Distillery and Jittery Joe’s

Atlanta-based ASW Distillery is partnering with Athens coffee shop Jittery Joe’s to create bourbon barrel-aged coffee. ASW Distillery will hold an event featuring Jittery Joe’s and ASW coffee cocktails, samples of the barrel-aged coffee, food from Tony Riffel of Pancake Social and live music.

3-6 p.m. March 8. $35 per person. 199 Armour Drive NE, Atlanta. exploretock.com/asw-distillery-atlanta

Lady Locavores

Community Farmers Markets (CFM) will holds its annual Lady Locavores event which celebrates the women in Atlanta’s local food scene with tastings, cocktails and live music at the Goat Farm. General admission tickets include all food and drinks, and proceeds support CFM’s educational chef program.

7-10 p.m. March 8. $65 per person. 1200 Foster St. NW, Atlanta. ladylocavores.com

Pop-up dinner with Duck Sel

Dining series host Foodie Buddha is bringing Chicago’s Michelin-starred chef Duck Sel, or chef Donald Young, to Taqueria Del Sol in west Midtown for a seven-course meal. The menu includes highlights like ora king salmon, dry aged “Peking” duck, “White People Taco Night” and “Memories of Culver’s” for dessert.

5:15 and 8:15 p.m. March 10. $175 per person. 1200-B Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. exploretock.com/foodiebuddha

Coffee extraction science

The Atlanta Science Festival runs from March 8-22 and includes a variety of food-centered experiments. Coffee lovers can head to Opo Coffee Training Lab to use science to brew the perfect cup of coffee, take measurements using a refractometer and learn how extraction and strength matter in making a cup of joe.

10 a.m.-noon, March 11-12. $18 per person. 314 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. atlantasciencefestival.org/events-2025/1124-coffee-extraction-science

Credit: Courtesy of Chicken and Beer Credit: Courtesy of Chicken and Beer

Ludacris’ Chicken and Beer pop-up

Atlanta rapper Ludacris’ restaurant, Chicken and Beer, will pop up at One Flew South’s Eastside Beltline location several times this month. Guests can enjoy dinner and brunch menus featuring soul food like a fried chicken honey butter biscuit with Hotlanta Sauce, chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits and fried catfish.

March 14 and 15 and March 28 and 29. 670 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta. oneflewsouthatl.com

Holi Hai

Chai Pani in Decatur will host its annual Holi celebration with Bollywood music, a photo booth, henna, live pani puri, and Holi color throwing. There will also be menu throwbacks to celebrate Chai Pani’s 12th anniversary, and Chai Pani-themed ice cream sandwiches from Butter & Cream.

5-10 p.m. March 14. 406 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-378-4032, chaipani.com/decatur

Pi Day

Pochino Italy in Kennesaw will offer discounted pizza in honor of Pi Day. Guests can buy one pizza pie and get the other one free all day.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. March 14. 600 Chastain Road NW, Kennesaw. 678-653-8297, pochinoitaly.com

Atlanta Ramadan Food Festival

Celebrate food, culture and community during Atlanta’s first Ramadan food festival featuring more than 15 halal food vendors, shopping and entertainment. Participating vendors include BurgerFi Lawrenceville, Sauce Wings Co., Dantanna’s, Asma’s Cuisine and more.

10 p.m.- 4:30 a.m. March 14. 2077 Beaver Ruin Road, Norcross. instagram.com/atlramadanfoodfest

Parisian brunch

Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails will host a French-themed brunch featuring a live crepe-making station and menu items like croque madame, steak frites, omelet and beef bourguignon.

8 a.m.-2 p.m. March 15. 1340 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-446-3717, hartleykitchenatl.com/happenings

Team Hidi

Nonprofit Giving Kitchen, which provides financial assistance to food service workers in crisis, will hold its annual culinary fundraiser at Truist Park showcasing food from local chefs and restaurants including the Alden, Arepa Mia, Marcus Bar & Grille, Mujo, JenChan’s and Tio Lucho’s.

4-9 p.m. March 16. $250-$850 per person. 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. thegivingkitchen.org/events/teamhidi

Georgia Food and Wine Festival

Georgia Grown presents this festival that celebrates food and beverage around the state. Events throughout the weekend at Jim R. Miller Park will feature barbecue, beer, wine and spirit tastings, live music, chef demos and a free kids zone on Sunday.

March 22-23. $25-$165 per person. 2245 Callaway Road SW, Marietta. 770-423-1330, georgiafoodandwinefestival.com

Oyster Fest

Head to Arnette’s Chop Shop for an oyster fest with live music, cocktails, wine, beer, seafood gumbo and roasted, raw and stewed oysters.

2-5 p.m. March 23. $85 per person. 2700 Apple Valley Road, Brookhaven. 404-969-0701, arnetteschopshop.com

Jacques Pépin Foundation

This fundraising campaign honoring Jacques Pépin’s 75-year career as a culinary educator and chef will make a stop at Chai Pani. Chefs Sahar Siddiqi and Gabriel Johnson will prepare a dinner inspired by their recent trip through France, featuring local and seasonal products. Funds from the dinner will support Jacques Pépin Foundation’s culinary education programs and community kitchen grants.

6 p.m. March 25. $145-$195 per person. 406 W Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 404-378-4032, celebratejacques.org/events

Lamb Jam Happy Hour Tour

Enjoy this lamb-centric experience hosted by the American Lamb Board at the Trolley Barn where eight chefs from Miller Union, Bread & Butterfly, Eclipse di Luna, Superica, Che Butter Jonez, Ecco, Ela and Bold Monk Brewing Co. will show off their lamb dishes. Attendees will have a chance to vote on their favorite dish, and there will be live music and a photo booth.

6-9 p.m. March 26. $60 per person. 963 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta. americanlamb.com/lamb-jam-2025-tickets

Girl Scout Cookie and Wine Pairing

Epicurean Atlanta will hold a five-course cookie and wine tasting led by female wine experts. The event features five wines paired with Girl Scout cookies including Adventurefuls, Trefoils, Samoas, Tagalongs and Thin Mints.

6-7:30 p.m. March 28. $50 per person. 1117 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/epic-girl-scout-cookie-wine-pairing

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.