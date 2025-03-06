Tex-Mex chain On the Border files for bankruptcy protection

On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina has filed for bankruptcy protection, citing pressure from inflation and changing customer behavior.

The chain, which is owned by Atlanta-based Argonne Capital Group, filed Tuesday in federal bankruptcy court in northern Georgia. It joins several other casual chains that have filed for bankruptcy protection over the last year, including Red Lobster and TGI Fridays.

In court papers, On the Border said customers dined out less in recent years as restaurant inflation outpaced grocery prices. The chain said rising minimum wages in many states also added to its costs, and it has struggled to recruit and retain workers.