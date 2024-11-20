Unleash the fun: Suggestions for events, excursions to enjoy with your dog

“We’ve always wanted to come to Atlanta,” she said. “It has a lot of similarities to Charlotte and a ton of dog parents. Atlanta is here for their dogs.”

The following are some activities in the Atlanta area to help dogs and their humans have fun:

Credit: Courtesy of Best Friends on the Lake Credit: Courtesy of Best Friends on the Lake

Take a pontoon and island excursion

Take your pup on an adventure to Lake Lanier’s islands on the Pooch Pontoon operated by Best Friends on the Lake. You’ll have three options from which to choose, and each includes life jackets for you and your dog as well as soda, water and light snacks for you both. The shortest trip is a Get Your Paws Wet one-hour excursion, or if you have more time, take a two-hour adventure to a nearby uninhabited island where your pet can explore and swim. A four-hour trip takes you both to several islands.

Pooch Pontoon. departs from the Skogies courtesy dock at Gainesville Marina, 2151 Dawsonville Highway, Gainesville. Prices start at $110. 770-530-2863, bestfriendsonthelake.com.

Run in a dog-friendly 5K

Many 5Ks and other road races are dog-friendly, including several organized by the Atlanta Track Club. Runners who bring their dogs along for Track Club races will start in a dedicated wave. You can run with up to two dogs, and they’ll need to be on a static-length leash no longer than six feet and be current on rabies vaccinations if they’re over six months old. And don’t forget to bring some bags to clean up after your pooch.

Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day 5K. 7:45 a.m. Nov. 28. Center Parc Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-231-9046, atlantatrackclub.org.

Jingle Bell Run/Walk Atlanta for Arthritis at Nighttime: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 6. 5K timed $45, $40 untimed, prices increase after Dec. 5; online fees apply to all registration. 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. runsignup.com/Race/GA/Dunwoody.

Have your pet’s photo taken

You’ve probably taken pictures of your pup, but why not see what a professional can do? Many will meet you in a park or other destination and take photos of your dog relaxing and in action. You can also arrange for your pet to have his or her photo taken with Santa, which creates a fun experience and gives you a nice holiday photo.

Santa Claus photos. 4-8 p.m. every Thursday in December except Christmas Eve. Free. Truist Community Corner, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Suite 110, Atlanta. batteryatl.com.

Christi Baker Photography. on-location photography sessions. $250 session fee, collections starting at $1,295. Atlanta. christibakerphotography.com.

Go shopping for treats and gear

If you’re in the market for some treats, toys or a new leash or other gear, why not take your dog along with you to shop? You’ll be able to see what he or she is interested in so you can make better purchases instead of coming home to find your pet to be one of those who turn up wet noses at what you’ve bought. Some shops, including the locations listed below, also have an area where you can bathe your dog.

The Whole Dog Market. three Atlanta locations: 931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-549-2727. 4600 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-705-8445. Westside Village, 2260 Marietta Blvd., Atlanta. 404-600-4996. thewholedogmarket.com.

City Dog Market. 32 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 678-948-8482, citydogmarket.com.

Credit: Courtesy of BiteLines Atlanta Food Tours Credit: Courtesy of BiteLines Atlanta Food Tours

Go on a doggy crawl

Take your pooch out on a doggy crawl to some dog-friendly spots that you can both enjoy. Barks & Bites, a doggy crawl held periodically on the Beltline, takes you to several restaurants and pet boutiques, complete with treats such as a craft beer and a “barkarita” made with Brutus Bone Broth for your furry family member. You’ll have a great opportunity to socialize with other pet parents and will leave with some giveaways from companies who make dog treats and foods.

Barks & Bites: Doggie Crawl on the Beltline. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 15. Prices start at $69 for one person and one dog. 404-301-3751, bitelinesatlantafoodtours.com.

Head to a dog park

The metro Atlanta area has plenty of dog parks where you can let your buddy off leash to romp and socialize with other dogs while you chat with their owners. Some are relatively basic, offering fenced in areas as well as some benches, but others give a boost to the social aspect.

Skiptown: Kirkwood neighborhood, 200 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta, 678-672-6689. skiptown.io.

Fetch Park: 1440 Maxwell Road, Alpharetta; 309 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta; Old Fourth Ward, 520 Daniel St. SE, Atlanta; and Fetch Park @ The Works, 1295 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta. shop.fetchpark.com.

Newtown Dog Park. 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200, johnscreekga.gov.

Frank Boone Dog Park Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Hwy. NW, Kennesaw. 770-422-9714, kennesaw-ga.gov.

Brookhaven Dog Park. 4158 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. brookhavendogpark.org.

Chattapoochee Dog Park. 4291 Rogers Bridge Road, Duluth. 770-476-3434, duluthga.net.