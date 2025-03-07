Mexican restaurant Chico Cantina to open in Town Brookhaven next month

Mexican restaurant Chico Cantina from the team behind Botica will open in the Town Brookhaven development in April.

Chico Cantina will offer Mexican and American fare for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. It will occupy the space at 705 Town Boulevard that was most recently home to Red Pepper Taqueria, making it a full-circle moment for chef-owner Mimmo Alboumeh, who founded Red Pepper Taqueria in 2011 and was a partner for several years. Alboumeh also operates Botica, which debuted in the old Watershed on Peachtree spot in 2021.

Guests can expect dishes like empanadas, halibut ceviche, tamales, oysters, tacos, enchiladas and a burger. Weekend brunch will see items like breakfast tacos, chilaquiles, shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles, according to a news release.