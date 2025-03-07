Food & Dining
Mexican restaurant Chico Cantina to open in Town Brookhaven next month

Chef Mimmo Alboumeh is opening a sister restaurant to his Mexican and Spanish eatery Botica
By
1 hour ago

Mexican restaurant Chico Cantina from the team behind Botica will open in the Town Brookhaven development in April.

Chico Cantina will offer Mexican and American fare for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. It will occupy the space at 705 Town Boulevard that was most recently home to Red Pepper Taqueria, making it a full-circle moment for chef-owner Mimmo Alboumeh, who founded Red Pepper Taqueria in 2011 and was a partner for several years. Alboumeh also operates Botica, which debuted in the old Watershed on Peachtree spot in 2021.

Guests can expect dishes like empanadas, halibut ceviche, tamales, oysters, tacos, enchiladas and a burger. Weekend brunch will see items like breakfast tacos, chilaquiles, shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles, according to a news release.

Chico Cantina’s drink menu will include beer, more than 30 tequilas and cocktails like margaritas, a paloma, a sandia, mojitos and sangria.

Alboumeh worked with Tony Akly of Restaurants Consulting Group to design the 4,200-square-foot space, which will feature a cobalt blue tiled bar that opens up to a 1,500-square-foot patio through garage-style doors.

Alboumeh, a former co-owner of Red Pepper Taqueria and the now-shuttered Maya Steaks & Seafood, was born in Lebanon, grew up in Spain and Italy and has been cooking Mexican food for decades. His cuisine is often inspired by a mix of Spanish, Mexican and Mediterranean flavors.

Chico Cantina will join several other food and beverage tenants at the Town Brookhaven mixed-use development including 26 Thai Sushi & Bar, Costa Coffee, the Flying Biscuit Cafe, Jerks Caribbean Grill, Kilwins and Hobnob Neighborhood Tavern.

Chico Cantina will be open daily for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and for brunch on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An opening date has not been announced.

705 Town Blvd., Brookhaven. 404-963-1356, eatchico.com

