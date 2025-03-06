Millie’s Pizzeria brings family-friendly Italian to Peachtree Corners this month

Explore More metro Atlanta restaurant openings and closings

The drink menu will include beer, an approachable wine list and classic Italian cocktails like an aperol spritz, a negroni and a garibaldi.

Credit: Courtesy of Politan Group/Aaliyah Mann Credit: Courtesy of Politan Group/Aaliyah Mann

Politan Row called up some of its own talent to open Millie’s Pizzeria. The Italian restaurant is helmed by Luis Mendez of Bucatini Ristorante and Benton Bourgeois of Jojo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge. Mendez runs Bucatini at Politan Row at Ashford Lane in Dunwoody, while Bourgeois operates Jojo’s at Politan Row at Colony Square in Midtown.

Architecture firm Bell Butler designed Millie’s Pizzeria to feel like “visiting an Italian Nonna’s cozy home,” according to a news release, with eclectic decorations and photos, hand painted signage, a striped awning outside and a mix of bar, tabletop and booth seating. A patio and green space also offer several café tables.

Bell Butler previously worked on the Politan Rows at Ashford Lane and and Colony Square as well as Okay Anny’s, the cocktail bar located in the back of Politan Row at Ashford Lane, and the 70s-themed Jojo’s Beloved Cocktail Lounge.

Food hall Politan Row at the Forum opened earlier this year in the Forum Peachtree Corners development. It’s home to seven vendors including 26 Thai, Sheesh Mediterranean Gekko Kitchen, Boca Taqueria, Kimchi Red, LOL Burger Bar and Sahirah Kebab & Curry.

The Forum Peachtree Corners also houses food and beverage concepts like Giulia, Mojito’s, Peche, La Parrilla and Nando’s.

Millie’s Pizzeria will be open 5-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

5133 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners. milliespizzeria.com

