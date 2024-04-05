BreakingNews
Breaking: Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops
Travel

To recline, or not to recline: Larry David sparks airplane seat debate

The comedian went as far as to say the recline buttons should be eliminated

By
46 minutes ago

Larry David, star of the hit HBO series “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and creator of “Seinfeld,” recently caused a stir on social media when he weighed in on perhaps one of the most controversial topics of travel — the longstanding debate about reclined seats on airplanes.

During an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” David was asked if he thought it was inappropriate to recline your seat on a plane, to which he responded with a resounding “100%.” The comedian argued that reclining is inconsiderate and there’s already not enough room on planes. He even went as far as to say the recline buttons should be eliminated altogether.

The clip of David’s interview quickly went viral on social media, with many people weighing in on the topic. Some agreed with him, citing the discomfort and inconvenience caused to passengers seated behind someone who reclines. One Instagram user commented: “The recline button is a test of humanity’s self control. A lot of y’all are failing.”

ExploreFrom bad parents to body odor, here’s what annoys airline travelers most
ExploreYou’ll never guess what most people leave behind in airports

On the other hand, some defended their right to put their seat back, arguing the option is available for a reason. One fan of reclining stated, “I’m 6′3″, I paid for my seat, it has that option, I’m leaning back! Don’t fly on a plane if you don’t like it.”

Travel expert Nicole Campoy Jackson of Fora Travel offered a balanced perspective. In an interview with People, she advised, “I’m not in the no-reclining school of thought, but I think we can recline with courtesy and understanding that we’re all in tight quarters.”

Jackson suggested that passengers consider the person behind them before reclining, especially if they have a laptop out or a drink on the table. She also noted it’s best to bring your seat back up during mealtimes if you have leaned it back.

As the debate continues, it’s clear the topic of reclining airplane seats remains a divisive one.

ExploreIn clever letter, top election official advises Larry David to curb attack on Georgia voter law

About the Author

Avery Newmark is the Things to Do Content Producer for Access Atlanta. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery brings Atlanta to life, highlighting the exciting events and locations that make the city great. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Email: avery.newmark@accessatlanta.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How ‘Atlanta Influences Everything’ became the city’s rallying cry

Credit: Fulton County Animal Services

BREAKING
Fulton County’s animal service to Atlanta stops
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Leonardo DiCaprio urges fans to oppose mining near the Okefenokee
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley slandered Georgia tax investigator, jury finds

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley slandered Georgia tax investigator, jury finds

Credit: TNS

Patient care in question as Georgia company settles federal lawsuit
The Latest

Why adult children are finding benefits to traveling with their parents
43m ago
Originally called the Bat Cave, this cavern features a stalagmite ‘forest’
2h ago
Discover a family adventure in NC’s hidden outdoor paradise
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Run the River and ‘Shrek the Musical’
Meet the Braves fan who’s been to 49 consecutive home openers
Cosmic treats and deals for Monday’s total solar eclipse