South Carolina’s capital is often overshadowed by its flashier neighbors, but Columbia offers raw grit, history and a kind of beauty that only reveals itself when you lean in.
Come to Birmingham expecting to learn what people were fighting against. But stay long enough to let the city embrace you. We have a weekend guide.
From intimate gatherings over soul food or cockails to block parties, the city renews itself daily through the simple act of coming together.
The airline is reducing its AmEx credit card statement benefit, but boosting miles and status gifting ability.
“We’re prioritizing Atlanta as a critical next step for our lounge network,” after customer feedback, Delta executive Dwight James told the AJC.
Amid rolling Georgia farmland that is home to the Vidalia onion, an architecture-meets-agriculture ornament sits atop the Toombs County courthouse.