Most popular driving songs in 2024, according to Spotify playlists

By
47 minutes ago

Get ready to hit the open road with the ultimate driving playlist. A recent study revealed the 10 most popular songs to listen to — whether on Route 66 or Ventura Highway.

The study, conducted by QR Code Generator and based on an analysis of nearly 20,000 Spotify playlists, showed that “Mr. Brightside,” by The Killers, took the top spot. This 2003 hit appeared in an impressive 5.1% of all driving playlists, proving its staying power as a favorite even in 2024. The Las Vegas rock band headlined Atlanta’s homegrown music festival, Shaky Knees, just last year.

Following close behind were J. Cole’s “No Role Modelz” and Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season,” showcasing the eclectic mix many drivers enjoy while on the road. The Weeknd also made a strong showing, with three songs in the top10: “The Hills,” “Blinding Lights” and “Starboy.”

Throwback tunes like Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants To Rule The World” and Coldplay’s “Yellow” made the cut at Nos. 5 and 7, respectively.

Other notable entries included Arctic Monkeys’ “Do I Wanna Know?” and Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.,” rounding out a diverse top 10.

“It is interesting to discover the songs that drivers are listening to, whether this to be on the way to work, picking up groceries or even a road trip. There is a wide range of music genres in this list, as well as the release dates of songs, spanning from 1985 to 2022, showing their timeless appeal,” Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, said in a news release.

So, the next time you’re planning a drive, consider adding some of these popular songs to your playlist. From the timeless appeal of “Mr. Brightside” to the contemporary beats of The Weeknd, these songs are guaranteed to keep you entertained and engaged, no matter where the road takes you.

