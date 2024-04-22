Full Moon Floats: Georgia’s nighttime river trip you won’t want to miss

Hitchiti for “bubbling water,” the 255 miles of the Ocmulgee River are some of the most serene and beautiful waters Georgia has to offer. Now, in concert with the cycle of the moon, Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions is taking kayakers on a unique adventure down the river — the Full Moon Float.

“This unique float is scheduled around the moon cycle so that you get a delightful night on the Ocmulgee River,” according to the company’s website. “Make your way down the river under the full moon and enjoy this one-of-a-kind, guided experience.”

The journey takes roughly two hours to complete once you’ve hit the water. In total, though, it’s a three-hour experience, so participants are advised to pack some water, snacks and a towel.

Although the trips take place at night, sight won’t be a problem.

“The boats are festooned with glow sticks so you and your friends can see the river in a new light on this float from Highway 83 bridge to Juliette, GA.,” the website said. “We transport you to the put-in location and provide the gear necessary for a fun and safe trip.”

Participants have three options when joining in on the adventure: single’s kayak, tandem kayak or a full-fledged canoe. The smaller kayak costs $75, while the tandem version is $140 and the canoe is $150.

Participants will meet at Juliette Park to begin the experience, which Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions is hosting May 24, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16, Sept. 14 and Oct. 18.

According to the website, first time paddlers can expect to break a sweat, but nothing too strenuous.

“Paddling is a sport, and it does involve effort and sustained activity,” it said. “Nothing will make the boat move except for you. This is important to understand, but it’s also necessary to know that it’s relatively easy. We take kids as young as 6 all the way up through great-grandparents! It is very rare that the wind is blowing too hard to take a trip out, but if we don’t think you can handle it, we won’t go.”