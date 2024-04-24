Travel

How Orlando Bloom’s Buddhist faith guides his new adventure show

The Hollywood star’s new travel adventure series on Peacock showcases the power of faith and focus

By
17 minutes ago

In Peacock’s new travel adventure show, “Orlando Bloom: To the Edge,” the Hollywood heartthrob takes viewers on a captivating journey as he tackles three extreme sports: rock climbing, wingsuiting and free diving. While the grueling preparations to achieve these stunts keep audiences on the edge of their seats, it’s Bloom’s deep-rooted Buddhist faith that truly stands out.

For more than 30 years, the 47-year-old actor has been a practitioner of Nichiren Buddhism, a philosophy he says has been the anchor in his life, Today reported. At its core, the faith is “about respecting all living beings,” he told Today, “and I liked that as a roadmap. I always wanted a roadmap, and in a way, this practice has been that for me.”

Throughout the show, viewers witness Bloom reciting the chant “Nam-myoho-renge-kyo,” which he explains means, “I bring myself in tune with the rhythm of the universe through the vibration of sound.”

Bloom’s faith shows to be a constant companion on his journey, helping him navigate the challenges and fears that come with attempting extreme feats, from dropping thousands of feet from the sky to diving without oxygen into a deep sinkhole to rock climbing to a summit essentially the size of a pizza box, with a 400-foot drop all around.

“It helped me stay centered and focused,” Bloom told People magazine of his spiritual practice. “It was a full tears/terror/gratitude moment that I think I’ll be able to look back on.”

While some may view Buddhism and extreme sports as opposites, Bloom sees his faith as a grounding force that enables him to embrace challenging opportunities, according to Today. His partner, pop star Katy Perry, initially had reservations about his daring endeavors, but ultimately supported him throughout the experience. In Episode 1, she teases Bloom for looking like “a flying wombat” during his wingsuiting endeavor.

“I’m very grateful for my life,” Bloom told the Associated Press. “I’m even more grateful having survived ‘Orlando Bloom: To the Edge.’”

All three episodes of “Orlando Bloom: To The Edge” are now available to stream on Peacock.

Avery Newmark covers travel, health, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

