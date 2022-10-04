From bad parents to body odor, here’s what annoys airline travelers most

Anyone on social media can likely guess one of the top two most annoying violations. TikTok and other platforms are filled with videos of drunken and disruptive passengers causing problems on flights. With 59.11% of respondents saying this is a problem, these travelers tied with those who kick the back of other people’s seats.

Coming in at No. 3 was insults to the olfactory system. Smells from poor hygiene, or from wearing too much perfume or cologne, bothered 48% of the respondents. Not too far behind, at No. 5, pungent or foul-smelling food was annoying to 39.8%.