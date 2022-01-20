Hamburger icon
Podcast: How Atlanta restaurants are weathering COVID-19

120920 Atlanta: Diners fill plexiglass cubicles during the busy time of day, though busy is relative during a pandemic, at the peak dinner hour in Twisted Soul Cookhouse, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
120920 Atlanta: Diners fill plexiglass cubicles during the busy time of day, though busy is relative during a pandemic, at the peak dinner hour in Twisted Soul Cookhouse, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

accessAtlanta is your weekly podcast about things to do in and around Atlanta and beyond. This week, we’ll revisit how Atlanta’s dining scene is navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our food and dining editor Ligaya Figueras talks with fellow dining critic Wendell Brock and Southern food writer Hanna Raskin about the Atlanta dining scene amid the new uptick in coronavirus cases. They’ll discuss Raskin’s recent report about COVID-19 cases among Georgia food service workers and other issues affecting local restaurants.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

