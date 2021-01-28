X

Podcast: Atlanta’s monument of the late Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron

People take photos in front of the Hank Aaron statue in the Monument Garden at Truist Park on Saturday, January 23, 2021, a day after the baseball legend died at age 86. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
People take photos in front of the Hank Aaron statue in the Monument Garden at Truist Park on Saturday, January 23, 2021, a day after the baseball legend died at age 86. (Photo: Steve Schaefer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Things To Do | 35 minutes ago
By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
This week, we’re talking about a monument of an Atlanta icon

This week, we hear from the artist who created one of the city’s finest monuments to the late Hank Aaron.

Jan. 22 was a sad day for sports fans, for Atlanta and for the world. One of baseball’s all-time greats, Henry “Hank” Aaron, died at age 86. The homer hero has been honored in many ways, for his work both on the field and off, and one of those honors involves a statue that now resides at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

Last week, the AJC’s Bo Emerson spoke with Ross Rossin, the man responsible for that monument, and he’ll bring us that conversation on this week’s podcast.

