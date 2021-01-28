Podcast: Atlanta’s monument of the late Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify.This week, we take a look back at 2020.
This week, we hear from the artist who created one of the city’s finest monuments to the late Hank Aaron.
Jan. 22 was a sad day for sports fans, for Atlanta and for the world. One of baseball’s all-time greats, Henry “Hank” Aaron, died at age 86. The homer hero has been honored in many ways, for his work both on the field and off, and one of those honors involves a statue that now resides at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.
Last week, the AJC’s Bo Emerson spoke with Ross Rossin, the man responsible for that monument, and he’ll bring us that conversation on this week’s podcast.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.
