Fourth of July Parade + Street Festival

Celebrate Independence Day with a parade; you’re welcome to decorate wagons, scooters, strollers and bicycles to join the Patriotic Brigade that leads it. The parade is followed by a street festival with bounce houses, giant slides, street performers, contests, festive food options and more.

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday. Free. Parade starts at the intersection of Berkeley Road and Clarendon Avenue, Avondale Estates. Festival is held after the parade on South Avondale Road between Clarendon Avenue and Kensington Road, Avondale Estates. 404-294-5400.

Rollins Animal Health Center Tour

Take an educational tour of Zoo Atlanta’s Rollins Animal Health Center, where you’ll learn about the care the veterinary team provides to different animals, including their issues, diagnoses and treatments. This tour is best suited for ages 8 and up.

1:15-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, plus additional dates. $20 plus zoo admission ($21.20 and up). Zoo Atlanta, 800 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. 404-624-9453.

Credit: Photo by Greg Mooney Credit: Photo by Greg Mooney

“Milo Imagines the World”

Get inspired by this heartwarming musical based on the book of the same name by Matt de la Pena. Its playful songs are written and composed by Atlanta’s Christian Magby and Christian Albright.

Continues 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, plus additional dates. $25.78 adults, $14.89 children. Alliance Theatre Hertz Stage, 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4600.

“Newsies: The Broadway Musical”

Watch a performance of the Disney musical that tells the rousing tale of a ragged band of teenage “newsies” who fight against two publishing titans.

7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. $30 adults, $25 kids 10 and under. Marietta Performing Arts Center, 1171 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta. 770-428-2631, ext. 2131.

4th in the Park Celebration

Enjoy a day of fun with a morning parade followed by concerts, a kids zone, an arts and crafts show, carnival games and festival food. A fireworks show will be held after dark.

10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. with fireworks at dark. Friday. Free. Marietta Square, 99 S. Park Square, Marietta. 770-794-5606.

“The Purple Madness: A Prince Tribute Concert”

Watch Bobby Miller, dancers and musicians re-create some of Prince’s most memorable concert moments.

8 p.m. Saturday. $45 and up. Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta. 770-293-0080.

Powder Springs 4th of July Festival

Enjoy performances from Black Lion Reggae and the A-Town A-List, let the kids play in an area designed just for them and check out the vehicles taking part in a car cruise-in. Fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.

6-10 p.m. Friday. Free. Downtown Powder Springs and Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. 770-943-1666.

July 4th Concert and Fireworks Show

Enjoy a concert featuring Rocco Gorelik, the Soul Cartel Band and G Clef & the Playlist followed by a fireworks show. Food will be available for purchase.

6 p.m. concert, 9 p.m. fireworks. Free. Friday. City Hall, 3518 Broad St., Chamblee. 770-986-5010.

Fantastic Fourth Celebration

Credit: Photo courtesy of Stone Mountain Park Credit: Photo courtesy of Stone Mountain Park

Head to Stone Mountain for a drone and light show with a formation of 250 drones creating the image of an eagle with fireworks releasing from its wings and tail. Afterward, a fireworks show will soar above the mountain. Park officials recommend arriving before 5 p.m., especially on Friday.

Continues 9:30 p.m. Friday-Monday. $5 and up for drone and light show plus fireworks. $20 daily parking. $39.99 adult attractions ticket, which includes drone and light show, plus fireworks. $36.99 kids. Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686.

The Brotherhood of Rock Tour

Join Styx, Kevin Cronin (the former lead singer-songwriter of REO Speedwagon) and Don Felder (formerly of the Eagles) as they celebrate 25 years of rock friendship. Expect to hear some of rock’s iconic anthems, including “Keep on Loving You,” “Renegade,” “Come Sail Away,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling” and “Hotel California.”

6:45 p.m. Sunday. $30 and up. Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta. 404-733-5010.

Stars & Stripes Celebration

Treat yourself to goodies from food trucks, party and dance with music from Hot Flash and stay after the concert for a fireworks show.

4 p.m. City Green and parking lots open, 6 p.m. food trucks open, 7:30-9:30 p.m. live music and 9:30 p.m. fireworks. Friday. Free. City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-730-5600.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Painting With a Twist - Alpharetta Credit: Photo courtesy of Painting With a Twist - Alpharetta

Family Fun Day: Summer Party Llama

Bring the family (ages 5 and up) to create a llama painting complete with sunglasses to add a summer vibe.

Noon-2 p.m. Saturday. $27 per person. Painting With a Twist, 11770 Haynes Bridge Road, Alpharetta. 470-294-0051.

Roswell 4th of July Celebration

Bring chairs and blankets to settle in at one of several fireworks viewing areas throughout Roswell Area Park. Live music, entertainment and food trucks will be available, and a fireworks show will start at sunset.

6-10 p.m. Friday. Free. Roswell Area Park, 10495 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-641-3727.

Flicks on the Green

Bring a blanket or low-profile lawn chair and watch the movie “Hook,” a Steven Spielberg film based on the story of Peter Pan. You’re welcome to pack a picnic basket or bring food from a Town Green restaurant.

7-9:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. Town Green, 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 678-691-1200.

Star-Spangled Snellville

Get to Towne Green early for food trucks and entertainment from DJ Lee followed by Rhythm Nation, whose music will make you want to move and groove. Bring the kids along for activities such as a rock wall, trackless train, multiple inflatables, a gaming bus and the Big Kahuna water slide. The fireworks show will start about 9:30 p.m.

4-10 p.m. Friday. Free admission, Kids Zone all-day activity bands $15. Towne Green, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville. 770-985-3500.