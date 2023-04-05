X

A micro food hall is coming to the South End development in Norcross

Barbecue restaurant will anchor the project

A micro food hall is slated to open as part of the South End Norcross development by spring 2024.

Located in a former engine building, the hall will be anchored by barbecue restaurant South End Smokehouse.

Owned by Buzz Schuster, who has worked in the restaurant industry for more than 20 years, the restaurant will offer barbecue staples including brisket.

The 3,600-square-foot food hall has space for three additional stalls, with the goal of “balancing cuisines that are not currently offered in the market,” a representative for the project told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Luis G. Fernandez, who owns Mojitos Cuban American Bistro in Norcross, Marietta and Peachtree Corners and the Crossing Steakhouse in Norcross, owns the food hall and is working with Mason Zimmerman, principal of historic preservation company TileTech Renewal Co. and Edie Weintraub of retail real estate advisory Terra Alma on the project.

In addition to the food hall, South End Norcross with has an additional 4,500 square feet of new construction” that is perfect for a microbrewery or distillery with a speakeasy in the basement,” the project’s representative said.

Several businesses are already set to open in the development, including the third location of ice cream shop Butter & Cream and the fourth location of Refuge Coffee Co.

The South End Norcross food hall joins an ever-growing list of food halls across metro Atlanta, with at least two others set to open in Gwinnett County in the coming months including The Hall at the Grove at Town Center in Snellville and the Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford.

