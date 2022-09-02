Revolving sushi spot coming to West Midtown and more restaurant news from the week

985 Korean BBQ opened at the end of August at 4020 Buford Drive near I-985 in Buford.

The restaurant is a venture by M.K. Jung, who also owns 770 Korean BBQ Restaurant in Suwanee.

According to Jung’s brother, Charlie So, the extensive menu will be similar to that of 770 Korean, where barbecue is prepared on charcoal grills. In addition to a la carte and 2-6 person set combination options, 985 Korean will offer a variety of noodle dishes, bulgogi jeongol (Korean beef stew) and kimchi fried rice. Unlike its sister restaurant, 985 Korean is not all you can eat.

The space, formerly a Golden Corral location, underwent extensive renovations, according to So. The massive 300-seat restaurant now features charcoal table grills and state-of-the-art hoods. It also offers private event space.

Hours of operation are 4 p.m.-11 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 4 p.m.-midnight Fridays and 11 a.m.-midnight Saturdays and Sundays.

*****

Combined Shape Caption Pizza from the menu of Monday Night Brewing. Credit: Monday Night Brewing Credit: Monday Night Brewing Combined Shape Caption Pizza from the menu of Monday Night Brewing. Credit: Monday Night Brewing Credit: Monday Night Brewing

Monday Night Brewing has launched a Neapolitan pizza program at Monday Night Garage at the Lee + White development at 933 Lee St. in Atlanta.

The pizza, made with a yeast culture that is a sourdough blend containing wild yeast strains, is made in an Italian-built oven at over 900 degrees Fahrenheit, and uses mozzarella di bufala cheese imported from Buf Creamery in South America

Monday Night’s culinary director Adi Komic worked with the brewery’s co-owner, Joel Iverson, to develop the seven pizzas, which include Margherita, Calabrian, Hot Honey Pie and Bianca Funghi. Two salads are also on the menu.

*****

Restaurateur Kel Chavis, who owns Kelz Kitchen is downtown Atlanta, is aiming to open a new brunch-focused restaurant, Kelz House of Grits, at 1087 Euclid Ave. NE in Little Five Points, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Buckhead restaurant Storico Fresco has eliminated prepared foods from its market offerings except for one: pork lasagna.

In a prepared statement, ownership cited the “current labor scarcity, the difficulty in obtaining many packaging in a reliable and timely manner...and the worst inflation in recent history” as reasons behind the decision.

In addition, the “unpredictability of sales...is causing us to waste more than ever.”

“We are understaffed, overworked and understand there are many of you suffering from the same issues.”

The restaurant will continue to remain open for lunch and dinner every day except Sunday. Storico Fresco opened in 2016, with sister restaurant Forza Storico following at the Westside Provisions District in 2019 and wine bar Storico Vino debuting in Buckhead in 2021.

*****

Slice Pizza is set to open its second location this fall at 200 Edgewood Avenue near Georgia State University. Ted Bradford, a broker with Gene Kansas | Commerical Real Estate, represented the landlord Student Quarters in the deal.

The 2,500-square-foot space will mirror the first Slice location on Poplar Street in downtown Atlanta.

*****

Kennesaw Szechan restaurant Fire Stone Chinese is opening a second location at 1401 Johnson Ferry Road in East Cobb, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

Atlanta baker Sarah Dodge, who also writes the Bake Better column for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is opening planning to open Colette Bread and Bakeshop in Atlanta’s Poncey-Highland neighborhood at 636 North Highland Ave. NE. The space will be a home base for her wholesale business and will also offer baking classes and delivery, as well as weekend walk-up sales. Dodge told the Atlanta Business Chronicle that she’ll be funding the venture with a crowdsourced loan from lending startup Honeycomb Credit.

Combined Shape Caption A rendering of South End Norcross. Credit: Terra Alma Credit: Terra Alma Combined Shape Caption A rendering of South End Norcross. Credit: Terra Alma Credit: Terra Alma

A tract of land at 127 S. Peachtree St. in downtown Norcross is being redeveloped by Terra Alma and TileTech Renewal Co. into a project called South End, which will incorporate new construction with the adaptive re-use of existing buildings.

Ice cream shop Butter & Cream is set to open its third metro Atlanta location at South End this month. Refuge Coffee Co. is also slated to open its fourth location in the development later this month.

Restaurants, bars, breweries and a food hall are also being considered for the project.

*****

Captain D’s has debuted its first express prototype with a grand opening in at 5343 Old National Highway in South Fulton. Featuring a significantly smaller design, the new 970-square-foot restaurant has a drive-thru and walk-up window but no dining room. The menu will feature fish, chicken, catfish and shrimp.

Opening hours are 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

*****

LA’s Bar & Grill is set to take over the former Rozina’s Bakehouse space at 33 Hurt Plaza this fall, What Now Atlanta reports. The menu will feature bar fare including chicken wings, fish and shrimp.

*****

Jerry and Krista Slater, the owners of Athens bar and restaurant The Expat, will open Slater’s Steakhouse this fall in the former Butcher and Vine space in Athens’ Five Points neighborhood. The building was originally home to Hugh Acheson’s acclaimed restaurant Five & Ten.

The Slaters, who previously owned H. Harper Station on Memorial Drive in Atlanta, also write the Distilled and Fermented column for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

*****

Combined Shape Caption Coalition Food and Beverage interior. Photo credit- Mia Yakel. Combined Shape Caption Coalition Food and Beverage interior. Photo credit- Mia Yakel.

RO Hospitality has sold Coalition Food and Beverage in downtown Alpharetta, with Steve Josovitz of the Schumacher Group brokering the transaction.

The buyer was Ana Leadon, who owns Hola! Taqueria & Bar and Monterrey Mexican Restaurant, both in Roswell. Leadon will partner with Ruben Sequra, who will leave Hugo’s Oyster Bar and C&S Chowder House in Roswell after five years as executive chef.

Coalition’s name and menu will remain the same, with “minor tweaking,” according to a press release, including the addition of more seafood dishes.

RO Hospitality also includes Roswell restaurant Table & Main, Osteria Mattone and the newly-opened Casa Robles. Coalition opened in 2018.

*****

A new location of restaurant Truck & Tap is slated to open Britt Avenue and College Street in downtown Norcross, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. It will join locations in Woodstock, Duluth and Alpharetta.

*****

Alpharetta brewery Jekyll Brewing is expanding with a second location at 8634 Main St. in Woodstock. The 10,000-square-foot, multi-level building, which was previously home to Public House of Woodstock and Main & Mill, has two kitchens and will also feature a speakeasy. The deal was brokered by Steve Josovitz of The Schumacher Group.

More dining news

Baffi, Delia’s Chicken Sausage, Rusty Nail close

Tortuga y Chango’s opens in Decatur

Wylie & Rum opens in Reynoldstown

8Arm closes on Ponce de Leon Avenue

Elsewhere Brewing to open second location in West Midtown

Chef at The Grey in Savannah designs first class menus on Delta

Nappy Roots rapper eager to return to work at brewery after kidnapping, shooting

Explore The ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.