Chef at The Grey in Savannah designs first class menus on Delta

Delta this week announced it has tapped Mashama Bailey, the executive chef at Savannah’s acclaimed Southern restaurant The Grey, to develop menus for meals served in first class. Bailey, who is known for Port City Southern cuisine, won the Outstanding Chef award from the James Beard Foundation this year.

Among Bailey’s dishes on Delta flights are short ribs with kanni sauce and smoked collard greens; vegan vegetable tagine with roasted sweet potato topped with a chermoula sauce; and a flounder and oyster dish with fumé blanc, green apple, potato, bok choy and turnips.