RECIPE: A little pastry cream goes a long way

I could write a lengthy column about why I believe France and other European countries receive such praise for their food culture, but one main attribute is “everything in moderation.” Portions may be smaller compared to the U.S., but the food is made with such high-quality ingredients that the goodness just goes farther. In the case of creme patissiere, you only need a little spoonful to experience its satiating decadence and how its creamy smoothness accentuates the other luxurious textures and flavors in the pastry.

Imagine what you can do with a jarful of vanilla pastry tucked away in your own fridge. It goes perfectly smeared over that beautiful flaky dough you just baked into the perfect strawberries and cream galette. Imagine a spoonful of pastry cream baked right into an imprinted brioche bun topped with raspberry jam and coconut flakes. Or a drizzle of cold patissiere over fresh, juicy grilled peach slices for a perfect al fresco summer desert.