Mission + Market launches Asian Pop pop-up and other dining news from the week

Buckhead restaurant Mission + Market has launched to-go pop-up Asian Pop, only offered through delivery and takeout.
Specializing in Asian comfort food with Chinese and Thai influences, the budget-friendly Asian pop-up will be offered over the next couple of months with menu items ranging from $3-$15. The menu includes Honey Garlic Chicken with snow peas, carrots and scallions; Teriyaki Beef Tenderloin with mixed vegetables; Hanoi-Style Seared Salmon with yellow Thai Curry peanut sauce; Jumbo Lump Crab Curry with bean sprouts, vegetables, and rice noodles; Sesame Pot Stickers with chicken and citrus soy sauce; and Crunchy Lettuces with shredded carrots and spicy peanut dressing.
“Right now, we have the perfect opportunity to innovate and do things differently while navigating COVID curveballs,” said Mission + Market chef Ian Winslade. “I’m passionate about this cuisine and these flavor profiles, as they always have provided comfort to me…and who doesn’t need a little comfort right now.”
Asian Pop will be open from 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and 4-9 p.m. Saturday. Orders can be placed by calling Mission + Market at 404-948-2927, through the restaurant’s website or via third party delivery, including Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash.
Mission + Market is located at 3550 Lenox Road NE.
Scroll down to see the menu for Asian Pop:
A third metro Atlanta location of Chicago-based chain Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar is slated to open in Duluth, What Now Atlanta reports.
The first of three franchise locations of College Park restaurant Hattie Marie’s Texas Style BBQ is expected to open in October inside the Courtyard Marriott hotel in Decatur, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant will feature Hattie Marie’s menu of barbecue and seafood, as well as a full bar.
Jamaican restaurant Judy’s Island Grill is coming to Powder Springs, What Now Atlanta reports.
The Sugarloaf Walk development in Duluth is set to welcome at least two new tenants in the coming months including seafood restaurant Ceviche Co. Xpress and a location of ramen chain Jinya, What Now Atlanta reports.
