Mission + Market launches Asian Pop pop-up and other dining news from the week

A third metro Atlanta location of Chicago-based chain Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar is slated to open in Duluth, What Now Atlanta reports.

The first of three franchise locations of College Park restaurant Hattie Marie’s Texas Style BBQ is expected to open in October inside the Courtyard Marriott hotel in Decatur, What Now Atlanta reports. The restaurant will feature Hattie Marie’s menu of barbecue and seafood, as well as a full bar.

Jamaican restaurant Judy’s Island Grill is coming to Powder Springs, What Now Atlanta reports.

The Sugarloaf Walk development in Duluth is set to welcome at least two new tenants in the coming months including seafood restaurant Ceviche Co. Xpress and a location of ramen chain Jinya, What Now Atlanta reports.

